"Moody Blue" Conversion Van Brings Back Distant Memories of a Bygone Era

Looking at the interior of this 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van, it’s hard not to let your mind adrift. Sifting through the comments on Bring a Trailer shows the blue velvet interior pushes many people to make disturbing associations.
The Dodge B Series full-size vans succeeded the A100 vans to become some of the longest-used automotive platforms in American automotive history. That’s because, despite two redesigns, the vans would pass the same body and most components from 1971 until it was discontinued in 2003. This reminds me of a similar feat by GM’s G-Series vans, whose third generation endured almost unchanged from 1970 until 1996. Fourth-generation Ford Econoline/E-Series is another good example, produced from 1991 until 2014.
As you can see, Americans didn’t like their toys to change too much or too often, and no matter the brand, they saw similar use-case scenarios. It was probably the times, but people preferred to buy cargo versions of the vans and convert them to suit their liking. Somehow, be it a Ford, a Chevy, or a Dodge, they ended up looking pretty much the same inside the cabin and sometimes even from the outside. That’s because the window cutouts were similar, as you can see on this Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van.
The Dodge Ram 2500 was converted new by Vanworks of Fort Collins, Colorado, and it was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The van is finished in blue over color-coordinated cloth upholstery, which made followers on Bring a Trailer call it “Moody Blue.” It’s an interesting conversation going on there, don’t ask. I just say that it brings strange memories for those engaged in the sale.
As is usually the case with these conversions, the body received huge pop-out rear windows. The cabin features a lot of wood and even more blue velvet. Four captain’s chairs upholstered in blue are complemented by a power-operated flat-folding rear bench, which made some dirty minds bring up the stereotype of the shagging wagon. A television and a VCR make this van an entertaining platform on wheels.
Not that it matters, but this Dodge Ram van is powered by a 5.9-liter V8 rated at 230 horsepower and thought to be indestructible. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The van is listed on Bring a Trailer, and given it’s a no-reserve sale, it will be sold to the highest bidder, which, at the time of writing, offered $7,000.
As you can see, Americans didn’t like their toys to change too much or too often, and no matter the brand, they saw similar use-case scenarios. It was probably the times, but people preferred to buy cargo versions of the vans and convert them to suit their liking. Somehow, be it a Ford, a Chevy, or a Dodge, they ended up looking pretty much the same inside the cabin and sometimes even from the outside. That’s because the window cutouts were similar, as you can see on this Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van.
The Dodge Ram 2500 was converted new by Vanworks of Fort Collins, Colorado, and it was recently acquired by the selling dealer. The van is finished in blue over color-coordinated cloth upholstery, which made followers on Bring a Trailer call it “Moody Blue.” It’s an interesting conversation going on there, don’t ask. I just say that it brings strange memories for those engaged in the sale.
As is usually the case with these conversions, the body received huge pop-out rear windows. The cabin features a lot of wood and even more blue velvet. Four captain’s chairs upholstered in blue are complemented by a power-operated flat-folding rear bench, which made some dirty minds bring up the stereotype of the shagging wagon. A television and a VCR make this van an entertaining platform on wheels.
Not that it matters, but this Dodge Ram van is powered by a 5.9-liter V8 rated at 230 horsepower and thought to be indestructible. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The van is listed on Bring a Trailer, and given it’s a no-reserve sale, it will be sold to the highest bidder, which, at the time of writing, offered $7,000.