Ready Set Van's Highline Conversion Raises the Ram Promaster to Mobile Living Stardom

Yes, the RV and mobile home conversion industry is full of all the manufacturers it can take. However, we're still seeing young teams entering the market and making a name for themselves. But, to do that, they have to be different from the rest, and Ready Set Van is fresh enough to deserve your attention.
Born in New Jersey, U.S.A., Ready Set Van (RSV) is a young team compared to greats like Airstream and Winnebago. However, they still have the know-how to secure a place in the mobile living industry. Sure, it's a small family-owned spot, but this simply means that RSV can operate outside industry norms and craft a conversion that's everything you've wanted.
While it's hard to pinpoint precisely when RSV saw its beginning, their love for conversions began with a 1938 school bus being converted for living out of during Burning Man. Posts on Instagram started popping up around 2017, so we can agree that this was also the year of this crew's conception. Well, a few years down the line, RSV has flourished from a single school bus conversion to being responsible for several machines roaming around the U.S. at this very moment.
Well, one such machine is the Highline. That title should tell you all about what to expect, but it should also help to know that what we see will run you at least $74,250 (€69,300 at current exchange rates). That's just the base price, and this does NOT include the base vehicle, which is typically a Ram Promaster 2500 159. And yes, the Promaster is currently the only base vehicle that RSV converts, but there's word that the "near future" will also bring the Sprinter into play. Let's dive in, shall we?
To kick things off with the Highline, I invite you to take a nice long look at the images in the gallery; a picture is worth a thousand words.
Now, to create the interior you see, I want you to imagine a stripped-down van. From there, RSV goes to town using 3M Thinsulate insulation, vinyl flooring, birch and walnut finishes, and composites like acrylics to create walls, furnishings, and modular features, and that's all achieved by nothing more than knowledge and capability.
As a result, galley units are as small as possible while still boasting all the features you need to cook, wash dishes and veggies, and make a pot of coffee or tea. Part of the galley setup even extends to the exterior of the van in the form of a slide-out table. A flush countertop integrates a cooktop, sink, and an extension, into one neat package. Don't forget about the countless storage bins below. As for the fridge, you can find it integrated into the bed frame.
The latter feature also gives way to a massive garage accessible from outside of the van. Here, owners will have the necessary space to bring along the tools and gear they need to stay alive while out in the wild, but it's also large enough to through in a bicycle or two. Albeit, you'll need to take the wheels off. Once you've come back from your muddy explorations, an outdoor shower will help you wash off before climbing back into your home.
But I don't think that the interior design is enough to justify the asking price. Well, part of the money you dish out is going to a very good place, one hell of a standard electrical setup. A 3,000-watt Victron inverter, 300 Ah batteries, alternator charging, shore charging, and 350 W of solar panel power are all included. However, you can load up to 700 W of solar array onto the roof and up to 900 Ah of lithium capacity, with most of the systems hidden in the garage.
The final creature comforts owners can look forward to are a full-size bed, a 9,000 BTU AC, and a 4,000 BTU heater. There's also 30 gallons (114 liters) of fresh water, a cassette or composting toilet, and enough overhead storage to ensure you and your significant other can access anything they need at a moment's notice.
What does all this mean for you? Well, just take a minute to imagine what you could do with the Highline. You might lead a life of on-road living and one with the basics fulfilled, or you can be an off-grid weekend warrior, only taking your van out during those extended weekends. Heck, with a few extra bucks, RSV may help you add some gear racks and anything else within working standards.
Once you're out there in the wild, the sun shining onto your panels, juice flowing into your batteries and systems, you may find yourself leaning against your side door with a soup cooking on the stove and taking in breaths of fresh mountain air. Maybe it's a coastal breeze. Now that you have some idea of just the sort of conversion Ready Set Van can achieve and what that means for you, the rest is, as they say, history.
capable interior.
