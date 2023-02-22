Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE Goes on Sale in the UK, It’s Not Exactly Affordable

Revealed at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the GLE has entered the 2024 model year with a host of mid-cycle updates. Not even a month after the facelift made its world premiere, Mercedes-Benz UK has published the pricing information for the luxury sport utility vehicle.
On-the-road pricing kicks off at £77,890 for the AMG Line trim level with the 300 d powertrain and 4MATIC all-wheel drive. That’s $94,055 at current exchange rates, and bear in mind that it’s the base specification.
Other AMG Line powerplants include the 450 d and 450 gasser. The AMG Line Premium is available with the 400 e, a plug-in hybrid that includes a four-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 23.3-kWh battery. AMG Line Premium Plus is the best-equipped trim level, with prices kicking off at £88,390 for the GLE and £92,675 for the GLE Coupe ($106,715 and $118,885, respectively).
Redesigned both inside and out, the mid-size utility vehicle now includes AIRMATIC air suspension with active damping as standard. The luxury-oriented GLE and GLE Coupe also bring forth the latest-generation MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, which includes the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant, over-the-air software updates, and a Burmester audio system.
Black leather is standard as well, with Mercedes-Benz offering Bahia Brown and Macchiato Beige leather as optional extras across the board. Catalana Beige leather is an option exclusive to the more practical sibling.
Electrified with either a mild hybrid 48-volt system or a plug-in hybrid setup, the GLE is generously equipped even in AMG Line 300 d 4MATIC flavor. Highlights include 20-inch light alloys from AMG, keyless go, multibeam led headlights with adaptive high beams, aluminum-finish illuminated running boards with rubber studs for extra grip, and a 360-degree camera system.
Customers tempted by the AMG Line Premium are presented with 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, the ENERGIZING Package, Air Balance Package, a head-up display, air-conditioned and heated front seats, and a cupholder that can heat up or cool down your beverage of choice. As for the AMG Line Premium Plus, make that 22-inch wheels in gloss black, soft-close doors, surround lighting with animated Mercedes-Benz logo projection, the Warmth Comfort Package, multicontour front seats, luxury front headrests, MBUX Interior Assistant, and Driving Assistant Package Plus.
If power is high on your list of priorities, you can’t go wrong by choosing the 450 4MATIC. The 3.0L inline-six engine produces 376 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque, with the mild-hybrid system adding 20 ponies and 200 Nm (148 pound-feet) when needed.
Torque is the specialty of the 450 d 4MATIC, also a 3.0L inline-six engine with 48-volt assistance. It's rated at 362 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) delivered between 1,350 through 2,800 revolutions per minute.
