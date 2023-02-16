The End of Trakmaster! Here's What Magic We'll Miss Out on and What the Future May Bring

Trakmaster has been a staple of Australian off-grid living for decades. Well, now they're under new rule, and so, they've put a halt to production. But its new owner, Track, will return with new machines in the summer of 2023. So, let's explore what we'll be missing out on and what to expect.
Over the years, Trakmaster has wowed Australian customers with dependable habitats that could go the distance. However, recent events have thrown their business into the hands of yet another loved Aussieland crew, Track. So, for now, production has stalled. Only stalled because the manufacturer's website mentions that things will be back in full swing later this year. Well, five habitats have made up the Trakmaster lineup, and we'll be taking a closer look at them.
Now, what made these babies so sought after was their ability to go just about anywhere on this planet. If you know much about Australia, you know that most of that landscape is trying to kill you. From fauna to terrain, it's a perilous place. So campers need to be up to par with such standards, and the Trakmaster lineup was just that.
Overall, five machines made up this team's family: Explorer, Simpson, Pilbara, Pilbara Extreme, and the Pilbara S Series. Before we dive in, I want to point out that the units look similar, but differences start to appear once we consider the nitty gritty and the living space.
To kick things off, the Explorer is first on the list. This is the unit into which Trakmaster wrapped up "22 years of tradition." In short, the flagship. Right off the bat, we can tell that this bugger is designed to be at home anywhere in the wild. The massive departure angle and exposed galvanized chassis hint at this.
Then, there's the interior and its expansive abilities. I say expansive because the roof on this bugger pops up, freeing more headroom and bringing the whole camping feeling ultra-luxurious units just don't offer. Sure, the feeling is raw, but the features and how they are distributed are up to modern standards.
Next up is the Simpson, and no, it has nothing to do with the family cartoon series except the "family" bit. It is Trakmaster's largest unit, but more than that, it's designed for family and friends looking for "luxury long-term outback touring." In short, it's for those of us who love the raw nature of off-grid living.
For example, the Simpson includes two axles with an independent trailing arm suspension to support the added weight of features like beds and systems to keep everyone alive. Still, the body is aimed at lighter off-roading fun than the Explorer. This one isn't about being dragged over rocks, but rather the more comfortable side of glamping.
As for the three remaining units, the Pilbara, the Pilbara Extreme, and the S, I will pool them all together because they're variations of the same styling and capabilities. One small difference is that the simple Pilbara is also available as a pop-top habitat, while the other two feature rigid shells. But all three are available in multiple layouts, so if any of these machines catch your eye, take the time to explore a bit more. Why? Because you can still find new Trakmaster habitats out there.
The major attraction here is that the Pilbara units are more of a mix between the Explorer and the Simpson. Why would I say this? As I explored these units, it became apparent that the exterior is designed to take a beating and live to tell the tale, much like the Explorer, but the interiors are similar to those found in the Simpson, oriented towards slightly larger groups and equipped with modular features. The same heavy-duty suspension and chassis are used here too, and the shells are built to withstand the harsh Australian landscape.
Regarding the price for something like this, it all depends on your dealership and your living standards. Explorers are known to be priced around $80,000 (Australian). The Pilbara Extreme, the most expensive unit, is around the $120,000 (Australian) range. Respectively, that's around $55K (American) to $83K (American). Sounds reasonable, but shipping charges are sure to land a blow to your budget.
As for what to expect, we don't really know for sure. I feel we can predict 100% Australian capability. After all, Track has been in the overlanding business for years, even supplying the military with rock-crawling trailers. Just a little something-something to think about while you wait for the upcoming season.
Regarding the price for something like this, it all depends on your dealership and your living standards. Explorers are known to be priced around $80,000 (Australian). The Pilbara Extreme, the most expensive unit, is around the $120,000 (Australian) range. Respectively, that's around $55K (American) to $83K (American). Sounds reasonable, but shipping charges are sure to land a blow to your budget.
As for what to expect, we don't really know for sure. I feel we can predict 100% Australian capability. After all, Track has been in the overlanding business for years, even supplying the military with rock-crawling trailers. Just a little something-something to think about while you wait for the upcoming season.