The Micro-Camper That Could: Kuckoo Emma Trailer Has It All, Almost

Thomas the Engine thought he could, so he could. Emma is the camper version of the beloved train engine from the children’s story, and she’s getting ready for her big public debut.
Emma is a micro-camper from German-based Kuckoo Campers, or QQCMPR for short. Based in Löchgau in Baden-Württemberg, the company was founded by three passionate adventurers with different tastes and, as such, different expectations from an RV. Daniel Blum loves traveling in his Bulli, Peter Schneeworld is more of a tent guy, while Markus Gartner vacations in his caravan, which comes with all the bells and whistles.
In 2019, the three got together to see if they could somehow create an RV that would integrate the best features of the three solutions they already knew plenty about. That RV turned out to be a camping trailer that would earn warm praise in the media following its debut in early 2021, as the “ultimate off-road camping trailer:” Bruno.
Bruno is not a full-time dwelling unit; it’s not a proper home on wheels meant as a permanent solution, as we also noted in a story at the time. Instead, Bruno is envisioned as a tough, compact base station that is one step above a tent and one level below a proper RV, ideal for weekend warriors. It’s a camping trailer that’s both rugged for off-road use and compact enough as to be towed by most passenger vehicles, while offering the coziness of a tiny home and an almost complete list of creature comforts.
And small it is. Even the maker describes it as “sleek” and “cute,” and you must know already that the latter term is mostly used in the industry for builds that are on the diminutive side. Total length will be under 350 cm (138 inches), with a width of 198 cm (78 inches) and a height of 161 cm (63 inches). Interior dimensions will be of 250 cm by 147 cm and 117 cm (98.5 x 58 x 46 inches), just enough to fit a foldable near-queen-size bed, ample storage throughout, and a hidden, slide-out kitchen.
With glass doors on both sides, the large skylight and the large rear window, Emma blurs the lines between the interior space and the outside, and effectively does away with any claustrophobic sensation you might experience while inside.
The permissible total weight is between 500 and 750 kg (1,102-1,653 lbs), with the braked chassis coming with a curb weight of less than 400 kg (882 lbs). The exterior is multi-plywood and aluminum, with a carpeted interior and plywood finishes that bring a certain dose of coziness. Unlike Bruno, which was all decked in wood inside for a more rustic vibe, Emma is pared down, presumably in an attempt to keep the price down.
Emma is envisioned as a weekend camper that allows integration of pre-owned gear, so its features are basic. Optionals will include alloy wheels with sport tires, electrical hardware, and the possibility of adding the same system of counter-opening glass doors on the passenger side, offered as standard on the driver’s side.
QQCMPR presented an Emma prototype at this year’s CMT show in Stuttgart, with the mention that they were still testing and working on it, which means some differences could appear in the production version. The video below is a tour of the prototype, courtesy of founder Peter. Even if any of the specs listed above end up changing, Emma will remain “smaller and significantly lighter” than Bruno, and “cute and sleek,” “impress[ing] with its modern and unique design,” the company promises.
per unit. For comparison, Bruno was introduced in early 2021 with a €15,990 starting price, which didn’t include extras like solar panels or a fully-equipped galley, but did include off-road capability. That’s the equivalent of $17,100 at the current exchange rate, and Emma will supposedly hit the market well below that price point.
