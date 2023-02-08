"Military-Grade" Tvan Camper Is Now Available in the U.S., and It's All Thanks to XGRiD

If you're the sort of person that loves to explore the world in a camper or RV, then you know darn well where to find the most capable travel trailers around, in Australia. But where does that leave Americans like you and me? Well, let's see how XGRiD Campers are helping us solve a longstanding problem.
Considering that most of what we find in Aussieland is basically trying to kill you, you know darn well they know how to build campers designed to keep you alive in the bush. However, most Americans have no chance of getting their hands on such a camper. Why? Well, for a couple of reasons.
First and foremost is the fact that shipping an Australian camper to the U.S. is a very costly venture. Heck, I shipped my Grand Cherokee from New York to Europe, and I ended up paying somewhere along the lines of $6,500. Not to mention having to wait over two months for my baby to arrive. Secondly, the United States has been influenced by a different trend in off-grid and on-road living, one that doesn't necessarily require that your mobile habitat be bulletproof. After all, America is a pretty chill place in terms of weather and deadly wildlife compared to the land down under.
Still, this doesn't stop folks like you and me from wanting to get their hands on some of the most capable campers in the world, and so, those folks I mentioned at the beginning, XGRiD Campers, a crew operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, have opened up a direct collaboration with a major Australian camper manufacturer, Track. Yes, Americans can now get their hands on one of Australia's most notoriously capable campers, the friggin Tvan, and it's all thanks to XGRiD Campers. Let's dive deeper and see what we can get our hands on and how much of a premium is added for this luxury.
Suppose the name Track sounds familiar to you. If that's the case, it's because I've covered their works extensively while at autoevolution, and may I say, we should be honored to have their definitive presence on American soil. Why? Well, the Tvan - definitely not a van – is a camper that likes to nestle itself into whatever terrains you're trekking through and simply makes itself at home. It does so by being equipped with a military-grade suspension – Track used to build military trailers - and more off-grid features than I could ever cover in just one article.
Then, there's the habitat itself, built like a dang tank, with an interior accessible via a hatch at the rear, similar to the way a teardrop works, minus the galley. Best of all, you can integrate a tent annex into the darned thing and expand this camper's capabilities. Do take the time to explore it in more detail.
As for the biggest question on our minds: how much is access to this bugger going to run us? Well, let me start off by talking a bit about what's happened with the price of a Tvan in recent years, or most campers and RVs, for that matter. That way, you can understand a bit more about the industry and what's happening with it.
When I first covered the Tvan in 2022, I could find select units for around $45,000 (USD or €42,000 at current exchange rates). However, that was after 2020, when shifts in industries worldwide caused the price for raw materials to rise by around 30%, a jump clearly reflected upon the eventual owner of a unit. After all, companies must maintain profit margins, even growing them in the long run. Before that, these buggers may have come across as dirt cheap to interested buyers, and honestly, I wouldn't have minded dropping at least another $5,000 (USD) on shipping.
Luckily, this was the price for a variation of the Tvan dubbed the Zenith, an anniversary model and one of the more equipped units available. Packages like the Tanami or Inspire, if even available in the U.S., are sure to cost less, typically starting at $45,000 (USD) if purchased directly from Track. XGRiD will let you mix and match features to your liking and bill you for all of it at the end, like most RV dealerships. Pre-orders for these puppies are now open on XGRiD's website.
This brings me to my last and final point in this venture: what is XGRiD's benefit in all this? If you guessed money, you're probably right; they are a business. What this means for you is an even higher price than buying directly from the manufacturer.
I guess all you have to do now is call up some shipping companies, find out how much it's going to cost you to bring a Tvan over from Aussieland, and see if it's more or less than getting your camper from XGRiD. It better cost less to get it from this Vegas-based crew; otherwise, I don't see the point.
