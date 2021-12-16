Campravan Raptor XC Fits an Entire Mobile Home Into a Rugged Teardrop Trailer

The Campravan Raptor XC aims to show that you can while also gunning for the unofficial title of the world’s roomiest and quite possibly the most comfortable trailer (hat tip to New Atlas). The Raptor XC is the latest addition to the lineup of Turkish builder Hunter Nature Caravan, which has been on the market for a couple of years and is striving to bring Australian-inspired builds to the European market at relatively affordable costs.
Introduced in late October, the Raptor XC is a teardrop trailer of larger size, which hides a very welcome surprise: the rear end expands outward to create an additional bedroom area. This way, it is able to offer all the basics of a mobile home in the compact footprint of a teardrop trailer, including a full – but wet – bathroom.
In travel mode, the Raptor XC measures 15.7 feet (4.8 meters) in length. At camp, thanks to the rear expansion, it stretches to 22.6 feet (6.9 meters), which is more than enough to pack in the basics for a few comfortable days out in the great outdoors. It also offers sleeping for three people, which would make it a good family choice, especially since its weight of 1,260 kg (2,778 pounds) means it can be towed even with a mid-size SUV.
go off-road if that’s where you want to take the fam.
At camp, the trailer expands into a proper home on wheels. It’s a small one, to be sure, but it is a good-looking and comfy home, nonetheless. The expansion can be manually activated or at the press of a button (for an extra charge). Hunter Nature doesn’t offer video or photos of the trailer when the expansion is tucked in, so we can only guess as to how it looks when traveling. Expanded, it’s quite a looker.
The bedroom area includes a queen-size mattress for two adults and some storage at the rear end. It’s separated from the rest of the cabin by a small walkway, and that alone is impressive. The main living area is comprised of a lounge slash dining area with an L-shaped couch and a folding table, which can, at night, convert into a single-person bed.
There’s also a kitchenette with a sink and dual-burner gas stove, a decently-sized refrigerator, and stainless steel countertop. For a party of three adventurers, it should be more than enough, especially since it would mean they’d no longer have to go outside to sit under the tailgate at the kitchen there. Right next to the kitchen is the wet bathroom, with a sink, a toilet, and a shower.
very spartan. The champagne bucket and the framed portrait by the bed (check out the videos at the bottom of the page) won’t take credit here, but rather the combination of color options (predominantly white with gray, black, and silver) and, most importantly, the massive surface of the glazing.
The Raptor XC is almost surrounded by glass, from large panoramic windows to skylights in both areas, the front and the rear. Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing inside, you can do it while looking out a large window right in front of you. Even the bathroom is wrapped in glazing, which is perhaps not ideal but does help with feeling less cramped in what could otherwise be perceived as a steel box.
Power for the trailer comes from a 120-Ah gel battery and a 160-W solar panel system with smart power management. The trailer is also equipped with a Truma Combi heater, a 120-liter (31.7-gallon) freshwater tank, and a 100-liter (26.4-gallon) wastewater one.
Pricing for this surprisingly large yet still compact teardrop trailer is not mentioned on the official website, but New Atlas mentions $44,000 (€39,000) as the base price, as per a recent eBay listing. If this isn’t enough to burst your bubble, know that the trailer is only available in Europe for the time being.
