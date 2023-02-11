Take a Sneak Peek at Winnebago's Upcoming Hike 200: A Rugged "Just Add Water" Camper

While most of us are sitting around, hiding from the cold weather outside, RV manufacturers are hard at work preparing fresh models for the upcoming camping season. One team that's always on top of industry movements is Winnebago, and this time around, we take a peak behind the proverbial curtains to witness the upcoming Hike 200 travel trailer.
That's right, folks, Winnebago is hard at work developing new units. After all, that's how you stay at the top of an industry and even set some trends in motion. Well, this time around, we'll be exploring a model that hasn't yet been released for purchase, the Hike 200, and if the name sounds familiar, it's because this unit is based upon the existing Hike family. We can consider it an extension of the current lineup but fresh enough to deserve its own article.
Now, I could not find a price for the 200 on the manufacturer's website, but I did discover a short brochure that outlines the magic the new campers have in store, and bear with me because there's a lot to work with. As a ballpark on pricing, the classic Hike travel trailers start at around $38,500 (€35,500 at current exchange rates), so we could add a few thousand because the 200 is packed full of standard goodies.
Overall, four floorplans are available in the new class, and all of them include a galley that's set up on a slide-out, helping maximize space in an already 25-foot (7.6-meter) trailer. With an NXG-engineered frame, fiberglass sidewalls, and Azdel composite panels, you'll be towing along a habitat that only weighs 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) tops and exerts around 700 pounds (318 kilograms) onto your hitch. Two Torflex torsion axles help ensure you don't open the door to a camper that looks like it's been through a food fight.
turnkey unit. It's one of those just-add-water habitats, and off you go. For example, there's a 200-watt solar panel and 30-amp charge in place as standard and more solar prep in case you need more juice. 13,500 BTU AC, 18,000 BTU furnace, and electric tank heating pads ensure you can venture into the colder months, too.
More on some of the standard exterior features, a couple of units will even include an outdoor galley, too, while all call upon the powers of JBL four acoustic entertainment, both inside and outside. Looking for an awning? The 200 has that, too. A roof-rack exoskeleton? Yup. Outdoor shower and a bunch of storage bays? Again, standard. A bike or kayak rack may be just about the only thing you need to purchase as extra.
With the exterior basically covered, let's stroll inside to witness the living space in all its glory. It's here that I noticed something rather neat about the 200, the way the layouts are compartmentalized. Some units sacrifice a sleeping area for a massive bathroom, while others minimize bathroom features for more places to lay your head. The floorplans with larger bathrooms also have a smaller dinette, but no matter the choice you make, the same galley features are in place. Three-burner tops, dual-basin sinks, and microwaves are all found at your fingertips, and remember, if you're into the whole outdoor cooking experience, there are those two models with an outdoor kitchen too.
What does all this mean for folks like you and me? Let's think about it for a moment. First of all, if the 200 were available now, you could approach this year's glamping season in an opposite manner, from the colder months, towards the warmer ones. That's thanks to the way this bugger is built and those heating pads.
Secondly, it means precisely what I mentioned earlier, that whole "just add water" bit. If the price is right with the Hike 200, I'm sure Winnebago is about to see a decent surge in sales. After all, most people just want a travel trailer that they can load up with clothes, gear, tools, and food, add water - wink wink - and off they go. Go and spend time with your family, not figure out ways how to add a roof rack or if the suspension will hold.
By the looks of things, that's just what we might be getting in the next few months. We're still waiting for word regarding the release date of this lineup, but when the time comes, be sure to see them in select dealerships. Keep your eyes peeled for this one.
