America's Shasta Is Reborn With Their Capable and Affordable Phoenix Fifth Wheels

Yes, Shasta is a manufacturer of RVs, motorhomes, and travel trailers of every kind, and they've been in this business since 1941. Considering this crew is still alive today, there's something they've been doing right all these years. Sure, a few years ago, this manufacturer shook hands with Forest River to be assimilated into one of America's largest RVing conglomerates, but until that point, they had amassed over 70 years of knowledge and know-how.
It's in this spirit that we explore some of the machines they offer to current generations, their Phoenix lineup, a family of fifth wheel trailers designed to be light, affordable, and "luxurious." So, pack your bags, strap in, and let's explore a life lived out of a Phoenix.
According to Shasta's website, the Phoenix family of campers is designed for owners that have a ½ ton or ¾ ton truck at their disposal. And before you go off the rails about how something so big can't be towed by trucks of that capacity, the secret lies in the way these habitats are built. For example, one of the largest available floorplans, and a new one at that, is the 373MBRB, a 42.5-foot (13-meter) RV with the ability to accommodate extended families, which features a GVWR of 15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms).
This is made possible because Shasta uses Azdel sidewall panels to construct every unit in the family and because an aluminum frame is in place to hold everything up. A TPO roof is thrown on to continue keeping things on the light side while offering the necessary protection to keep the elements out of your living room. Best of all, you can grab a Phoenix and even venture into the colder months, made possible by an enclosed, insulated, and heated underbelly and R-15 rating in the walls. Couple it with a serious heating system, and ski and snowboard trips should be doable. Sure, there's a bit more to it than that, but for now, that's all we need to dream a little.
Something like this.
There you all are, pulling into some local campgrounds or possibly the middle of nowhere if you've readied your RV for off-grid living. Once legs and backs are stretched and shoulders rubbed, it's time for your Phoenix to spread its wings. By this, I'm referring to the fact that every floorplan available on the manufacturer's website includes one, two, three, four, or five slideouts. Starting to understand why everyone has a place to lay their head?
Once that stage of the process is over, on to the next one, unpacking. Throw out that outdoor dining set you brought along, fire up the outdoor grill, unfurl the awnings, and get comfortable. Since it's winter, a fire pit should be just what the doctor ordered. Make sure some sunlight is hitting your roof-mounted solar array, and with a check of your control panel, you realize that everything is running smoothly.
ski trip? You should try it; refreshing! Make sure to close the door on your way out.
Back outside, you take in that cold mountain air and peer into the white landscape. The only patch of color are you and your family, your truck, and your gear scattered all around the Phoenix; we all know how colorful winter gear can be. Winter fun, not your cup of tea? Replace the snowy landscape with green treetops, grass, and local fauna, and skis and snowboards for kayaks, e-bikes, and hiking gear.
Now that you have some idea of what sort of lifestyle is in store for you, how much is it going to cost? Well, it all depends on the unit you choose and if there are any extra goodies you ask for. Now, hold on to your hats for this one, but some dealers showcase the new 373MBRB floorplan for around $75,000 (€69,000 at current exchange rates), and that alone means this lineup is worth your consideration as your subsequent glamping machine, especially if you have larger families.
It's in this spirit that we explore some of the machines they offer to current generations, their Phoenix lineup, a family of fifth wheel trailers designed to be light, affordable, and "luxurious." So, pack your bags, strap in, and let's explore a life lived out of a Phoenix.
According to Shasta's website, the Phoenix family of campers is designed for owners that have a ½ ton or ¾ ton truck at their disposal. And before you go off the rails about how something so big can't be towed by trucks of that capacity, the secret lies in the way these habitats are built. For example, one of the largest available floorplans, and a new one at that, is the 373MBRB, a 42.5-foot (13-meter) RV with the ability to accommodate extended families, which features a GVWR of 15,000 pounds (6,804 kilograms).
This is made possible because Shasta uses Azdel sidewall panels to construct every unit in the family and because an aluminum frame is in place to hold everything up. A TPO roof is thrown on to continue keeping things on the light side while offering the necessary protection to keep the elements out of your living room. Best of all, you can grab a Phoenix and even venture into the colder months, made possible by an enclosed, insulated, and heated underbelly and R-15 rating in the walls. Couple it with a serious heating system, and ski and snowboard trips should be doable. Sure, there's a bit more to it than that, but for now, that's all we need to dream a little.
Something like this.
There you all are, pulling into some local campgrounds or possibly the middle of nowhere if you've readied your RV for off-grid living. Once legs and backs are stretched and shoulders rubbed, it's time for your Phoenix to spread its wings. By this, I'm referring to the fact that every floorplan available on the manufacturer's website includes one, two, three, four, or five slideouts. Starting to understand why everyone has a place to lay their head?
Once that stage of the process is over, on to the next one, unpacking. Throw out that outdoor dining set you brought along, fire up the outdoor grill, unfurl the awnings, and get comfortable. Since it's winter, a fire pit should be just what the doctor ordered. Make sure some sunlight is hitting your roof-mounted solar array, and with a check of your control panel, you realize that everything is running smoothly.
ski trip? You should try it; refreshing! Make sure to close the door on your way out.
Back outside, you take in that cold mountain air and peer into the white landscape. The only patch of color are you and your family, your truck, and your gear scattered all around the Phoenix; we all know how colorful winter gear can be. Winter fun, not your cup of tea? Replace the snowy landscape with green treetops, grass, and local fauna, and skis and snowboards for kayaks, e-bikes, and hiking gear.
Now that you have some idea of what sort of lifestyle is in store for you, how much is it going to cost? Well, it all depends on the unit you choose and if there are any extra goodies you ask for. Now, hold on to your hats for this one, but some dealers showcase the new 373MBRB floorplan for around $75,000 (€69,000 at current exchange rates), and that alone means this lineup is worth your consideration as your subsequent glamping machine, especially if you have larger families.