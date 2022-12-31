Brinkley's Model Z Is Ready To Smash Into the Fifth Wheel Industry With Tasteful Living

Sure, Brinkley comes across as a very new crew on the RV market, but this rising manufacturer is put together by a group of RV veterans. Hang on a minute, I've heard of teams that saw their beginnings like this, Heartland RVs being one of them, and today, that manufacturer is a staple of American travel trailer living. So, we can clearly conclude that Brinkley is primed and ready too. Actually, let's take a look at their one and only promised fifth wheel as the perfect example of why you should keep an eye on this crew, let alone get your hands on a Model Z.
Now, the Model Z is technically considered a "Mid-Sized Luxury Fifth Wheel." Considering that it sounds like Brinkley is aiming to define a seemingly new class of fifth wheels, the Model Z is sure to smack us in the face with unexpected treats, and by the looks of it, that's just how this mobile habitat plays out. Funny enough, delivery for the first Model Z is said to be in January 2023, but some lucky owner has already received their model, and this is the event that sparked this piece on the Z.
Since there is a limited amount of information regarding this unit on the manufacturer's website, I've decided to carry you through a short trip through a life lived out of a Model Z, all of which start with nothing more than your base vehicle. Why? Because this thing is friggin massive. A GVWR of 14,495 pounds (6,575 kilograms) accompanies this machine, and so does a hitch weight of 2,142 pounds (972 kilograms). You'll also need to modify your truck to use a fifth-wheel hitch.
Assuming cash is of no issue for you, you'll finally find yourself staring down a near-35-foot (10.6-meter) suitable for on-road, off-road, and even year-round living. Yes, the Model Z is suitable for the "full-time RVer," and this time around, that's you. With your gear and family ready, you finally hit the road. Next stop? You tell me.
this build is that Brinkley takes special care to furnish a unit that isn't constrained by RV parks. What I mean to say is that, as standard, the Z is equipped with solar panels, is ready for an inverter and batteries too, and boasts 75 gallons (284 liters) of fresh water. If that's not enough, the floor and ceiling of this bugger are equipped with R40 insulation; the walls with R11. Now that you know that you won't be landlocked to RV parks, let's explore what that means for you and your Z.
Once you and the family have finally decided on a spot to spend the next three days in, it's time to stretch those legs and start to unravel your habitat. Sure, you'll have towed in a 96-inch-wide (244-centimeter) machine into the campsite, but once you extend the three slide-outs this bugger showcases, you'll be staring at nothing more than a living compound in the middle of the wild. Take a minute and walk around; take it all in.
Suddenly, you hear your name being called, and this short daydream now finds you unloading e-bikes off the Z, kayaks, and all the other camping gear you brought along; the pass-through storage is the perfect place to store the smaller belongings. Before long, everything is set up, and part of the group decides to kick back outside and fire up the grill while other members head inside to prepare side dishes for the meats searing on an open flame. Come to think of it, let's take a stroll inside too.
Upon entering the Z for the first time, it may come across as rather odd to be stepping into the center of the unit, but because of this, you're able to choose precisely which area of the unit you spend your time in. For example, from the entry point, the left of the Z is reserved for nothing more than the living room and kitchen, both of which are situated on slide-outs. Take a moment to view the gallery and video below to see just what this space is all about. I think it's gorgeous.
Sounds like a home to me.
However, if you don't feel like socializing, just take a right-hand turn from the entry point and head to the front of the unit for a shower and possibly a nap. After all, there isn't much to do in the bedroom. Speaking of napping, a king bed can accommodate up to three people, while the living room includes a trifold couch and an ottoman. If you have a larger family, let Brinkley know your needs and whip out that checkbook.
Now, if all that tickles your mobile living fancy, be prepared to dish out around $100K for one of these fresh machines. If we consider that the manufacturers tested their prototype with a road trip across the U.S. and everyone made it back with smiles across their faces, the Model Z and Brinkley RV should remain on your mobile living radar.
