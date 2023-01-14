Got Toys? Why Not Cram Them Into the Sprinter Doppelganger AFE "Trail Wagon"

Yes, upon seeing the AFE "Trail Wagon" from Chinook RV, I was questioning if someone put something in my morning coffee (I live alone). Why? Look at it, for god's sake! It's like towing along a Mercedes Sprinter van behind the one you already drive. Even Chinook shows us what that looks like, with an AFE hitched up right behind a Sprinter. Imagine rolling into a hippy festival with this thing.
Hippy festival aside and all, this is a very serious machine, and as best I can describe it, imagine a miniature fifth wheel, and that's basically what's going on here. Remember, Chinook calls these babies Trail Wagons. The result is a travel trailer that can accommodate tired bones, help fill hungry stomachs, and even bring your favorite adventure vehicles along for the ride.
For starters, let's explore that doppelganger exterior we're presented with. Why the shape? Who the heck knows? It might have a lot to do with the aerodynamics of the Sprinter. Again, this is just theory. We do know that this machine is composed of a fully bonded aluminum exterior and a fiberglass nose cap on this model. Holding everything up will be a 7,000-pound (3,175-kilogram) axle with torsion suspension and a 6-inch (25-centimeter) steel I-beam frame. EPS foam insulation in the walls and roof also ensures a rather cozy box on wheels.
Now, a standard unit may come across as looking rather bare, but that's simply because everything is neatly arranged in such a way as to maximize space for your vehicles. According to the manufacturer's brochure, the Trail Suite, as it's called, includes an electric drop-down queen bed that typically rests overhead. The galley unit we see in the images seems to be optional.
If you're having trouble with what all this means for you, let's pretend you own an AFE. There you are, Saturday morning, with this miniature fifth wheel strapped behind your truck or van. Inside, a couple of e-bikes and dirt bikes eagerly await departure while kayaks are thrown on top. Let's not forget the food, clothing, and liquids you may need on your extended weekend. With a double check of the hitch, brakes, lights, and safety chains (crossed, always), you're on the road. Next stop? You decide.
Once you've arrived at some campgrounds, maybe you've paid the cash for a fully off-grid unit, you'll unload the lighter gear first, set up your solar panels, free the mothership of the vehicles its been carrying, and drop that bed into place; your plans have you spending the night. Since it's before noon, it's the perfect time to cook up a meal on the old portable grill or cooktop and soak up some sun while you wait for the smell of cooked food to flood your nostrils.
After everyone has had their fill, it's inside for a siesta. I also discovered that the AFE's rear hatch can simply be left open, allowing you to sleep somewhat immersed in the nature around you but free from ants crawling into your sleeping bag. Birds chirping and wind rustling treetops make things all the more pleasant.
ride up to some ridge and catch the upcoming sunset. Just make sure to pack some snacks and drinks to refresh before riding back to your home away from home. With night now upon us, why not spark a controlled fire, and relax the way humanoids have done for millennia. The only bonus is that modern times bring us all these toys. Other than that, humans are still just doing the same old things.
Inside for the night, you should shut the rear hatch and side doors too. The following day, the AFE shows off another part of its abilities. You wake before your partner and sneak out of the unit unnoticed. Slowly, you open the rear hatch and stop the process when the platform is parallel to the ground. Your spouse didn't hear a thing, and now you've accessed the perfect breakfast veranda. With a cup of coffee drifting near his or her nose, eyes begin to flutter open, and a smile appears. Out of bed, they'll plant their feet right on the deck where breakfast is to be served. Sounds like one hell of a way to start the day.
My only concern with living life out of an AFE is to set one up in some campgrounds, and in the middle of the night, some buzzed resident may mistake it for their own Sprinter, only to find you sprawled on "their" bedding. That's a fun conversation, but worthy of some stories for sure.
If being woken up in the middle of the night by a fellow park resident seems like something you want to experience, it should help to know that Chinook's Trail Wagons are priced based on the features you add, but typically, sources show these units around $60K (€55,300 at current exchange rates). Sure, it may sound a bit steep, but think about the sort of lifestyle you'll unlock. Got toys?
