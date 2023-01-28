5 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Commercials That Will Turn You Into a Big Fan

Oftentimes, the more you learn about a topic, the more interesting it becomes. Going into G-Wagen Month here on autoevolution I had mixed feelings about the somewhat-mythical SUV from Mercedes. But it's starting to grow on me. I wouldn't even want an AMG version, as the extra horsepower wouldn't completely compensate for the size and weight of this thing. And as I've been looking at dozens and dozens of G-Wagen commercials for this story, I think I might be saving up for one soon.