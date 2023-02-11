Viper Truck Gets Donked Down, Dodge Ram SRT-10 Imagined With Flashy Upgrades

Roughly two decades have passed since Dodge decided to put a Viper engine into the Ram 1500. In order to make sure that the super truck is well received by the audience, they previewed it with a study dubbed the Ram VTS Concept. After deciding that it is feasible, they then gave it the green light for production, and the SRT-10 was born.
Using the same engine as the Dodge Viper, the Ram SRT-10 was made in the mid-2000s, and it was unofficially referred to as the Viper truck for obvious reasons. Powering it was an 8.3-liter V10 engine, making 500 horsepower (507 ps/373 kW) and 525 pound-feet (712 Nm) of torque. The mill was hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, and since the vehicle was more tarmac- than off-road-oriented, it had rear-wheel drive, so taming it under full throttle abuse was quite tricky.
Call it a driver’s truck if you will, and take into consideration the fact that it was very fast in a straight line. Well, very fast for that era, because we now have hatchbacks that are even quicker. The original spec sheet of the Dodge Ram SRT-10 shows that it needed 4.9 seconds from naught to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph), and that if the driver kept their right foot on the throttle long enough, then the speedometer would have eventually indicated 147 mph (237 kph). Two decades have definitely left their mark on the performance, as some of those wild ponies have escaped, but even so, a nicely maintained example should still be able to get close to the five-second zone when it comes to the acceleration time.
As for the pictured one, well, let’s just say that it won’t get anywhere close to that mark. The reason is simple, as first of all, it’s not real. It was sketched out by 412donklife and shared on social media earlier this week, and second, even if was real, those large wheels wouldn’t have allowed it to be a sprinter. The Forgiatos are much bigger than the original alloys that came with it straight from the factory, and they did not seem to require any digital chopping in order to fit under the arches. They have a gold look, with some light green accents that tie them to the rest of the exterior, which features new side skirts, smoked lighting units at both ends, and privacy windows.
Such an attempt at trying to pump new blood into the Dodge Ram SRT-10 is very bold, to say the least, and doesn’t do justice at all to the sporty model, which should be left stock. This is our opinion anyway, and you should speak your mind about it, in the comments area down below.
