Viper Truck Gets Donked Down, Dodge Ram SRT-10 Imagined With Flashy Upgrades

More on this:

1 This Viper V10 Engine Came From a Dodge Ram SRT-10 and It's Yours for $6,999

2 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Looks Like KITT’s Bigger and More Hardworking Brother

3 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Looks Old, Big, and Heavy, but Can It Put the BMW X5 in the Obituaries?

4 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 “Commemorative Edition” Shows Only 12,000 Miles

5 This 500-HP Dodge Ram SRT-10 Will Cost You Less Than a 2021 Ram Rebel