This Viper V10 Engine Came From a Dodge Ram SRT-10 and It Is for Sale

At any given moment, there are various hot engines for sale on the World Wide Web. Name the displacement and the number of cylinders, and chances are you will land one for a decent amount of money.
When it comes to V10s, however, the offer is kind of limited to Lamborghinis, like the Huracan and Gallardo, and the Audi R8 supercars. If you’re lucky enough, you can get one that used to sit under the hood of the E60 BMW M5, or even better, one that used to power a Dodge Viper.
Mind you, this particular mill didn’t come from the mighty muscly supercar that was dropped altogether after 2017, but you are looking at basically the same lump, one that came from the mighty Dodge Ram SRT-10. A true force to be reckoned with in the early 2000s, previewed by the Ram VTS Concept, the Ram SRT-10 dominated the niche, and used to be a constant presence at drag strips all over the nation.
Nowadays, it is a rare beast, albeit one that is still capable of giving some fast machines a run for their money, and it has that massive V10 to thank for it. Boasting 8.3 liters in displacement, it used to put out 500 hp (507 ps / 373 kW) and 525 lb-ft (712 Nm) of torque back when the truck left the assembly line, enabling the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in under 5 seconds. That may be nothing in today’s world, but it was everything two decades ago.
As we already told you, this V10 engine is for sale. It is being advertised by azcycleparts, and can be inspected in person in Phoenix, Arizona. The vendor is asking $6,999.99 to part ways with it, and another $795 for shipping. So, what type of car should it end up powering in an ideal world?
