2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 “Commemorative Edition” Shows Only 12,000 Miles

Serial number 171 of 200 produced for the 2005 model year, the Commemorative Edition in the following videos can only be described as pristine. Finished in white and complemented by blue stripes, this particular Ram SRT-10 is offered with tons of manufacturer’s literature, service records, and 12,000 miles (19,312 kilometers) on the clock.
Currently located in Florida, chassis number 3D7HA16H25G858971 still features the original fiberglass tonneau cover with an integrated spoiler and Viper-style polished wheels, of which only one exhibits curb rash. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean Nebraska title and Carfax report, the go-faster truck is rolling on two-year-old Toyo Proxes S/T 305/40 R22 rubber.
Offered with the original SRT brochure for the 2005 model year, the Ram SRT-10 rocks Bilstein shock absorbers and red-painted brake calipers on every corner. A brake fluid flush was performed in January 2021 for extra peace of mind, which you definitely need considering the 500-horsepower rating of the all-aluminum V10 hiding under the domed and scooped hood.
The selling dealer serviced the 8.3-liter lump in January 2021 at Sunset Dodge of Sarasota with an oil change, a replacement battery, oil cooler lines, and a little tender loving care for the fuel injection system. The hood struts were also replaced, most likely because the old struts were leaking.
Suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the Dana 60 rear axle with a limited-slip differential by a T-56 manual transmission, one of Tremec’s finest designs, if I may add. The row-your-own setup can also be considered an oddity in this day and age because the most performance-oriented trucks on sale for 2021 are the auto-only Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor.
The Viper-sourced engine that started life as a truck engine is capable of 525 pound-feet (712 Nm) of torque, which isn’t too shabby for a free-breathing setup. The rating matches that of the 2005 Dodge Viper, and if you were wondering, the Ram can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in the mid-5-second range. Top speed? Make that 154.587 mph (248.783 kph), thank you!
