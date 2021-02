2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 “Commemorative Edition” Shows Only 12,000 Miles

Currently located in Florida, chassis number 3D7HA16H25G858971 still features the original fiberglass tonneau cover with an integrated spoiler and Viper-style polished wheels, of which only one exhibits curb rash. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean Nebraska title and Carfax report, the go-faster truck is rolling on two-year-old Toyo Proxes S/T 305/40 R22 rubber.Offered with the original SRT brochure for the 2005 model year, the Ram SRT-10 rocks Bilstein shock absorbers and red-painted brake calipers on every corner. A brake fluid flush was performed in January 2021 for extra peace of mind, which you definitely need considering the 500-horsepower rating of the all-aluminum V10 hiding under the domed and scooped hood.The selling dealer serviced the 8.3-liter lump in January 2021 at Sunset Dodge of Sarasota with an oil change, a replacement battery, oil cooler lines, and a little tender loving care for the fuel injection system. The hood struts were also replaced, most likely because the old struts were leaking.Suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the Dana 60 rear axle with a limited-slip differential by a T-56 manual transmission, one of Tremec’s finest designs, if I may add. The row-your-own setup can also be considered an oddity in this day and age because the most performance-oriented trucks on sale for 2021 are the auto-only Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor.The Viper -sourced engine that started life as a truck engine is capable of 525 pound-feet (712 Nm) of torque, which isn’t too shabby for a free-breathing setup. The rating matches that of the 2005 Dodge Viper, and if you were wondering, the Ram can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in the mid-5-second range. Top speed? Make that 154.587 mph (248.783 kph), thank you!