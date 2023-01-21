autoevolution
 
Robson XTT Camper Trailer
The object of an RV or travel trailer isn't the level of comfort you can achieve while traveling the world, but rather the memories you make with your loved ones and friends. With that in mind, let's explore the moments you can experience with a Robson XTT camper.

Leave Your Mark on the Landscape With a Turnkey and Australian-Infused Robson XTT Camper

Folks, if you've ever come across Market Direct Campers (MDC), then you have some idea of what we'll be talking about today. If you haven't, then this one will be, how do I put this, revealing? Revealing, yeah, that's a good word for what's going on here. Heck, this manufacturer has been in this business since 2005, but mainly operates out of Australia. But, these days, there are four dealerships in the US where you can get your hands on something like this. Let's dive in, shall we?

If you ever find yourself on MDC's website, some of the first words to smack you in the face are "Tough as Nails," and while that should offer some idea of what to expect, the minds and hands at work took things a step further and equipped the XTT with everything you could want for you and your family. Yes, family, as this habitat can accommodate up to six guests, and once you throw on an annex, there's really no limit to how many adventurers can join you. Overall, the XTT is priced starting at $30,000 (€28,000 at current exchange rates), and that's all you need to grab your family, load up some food and drinks, and hit the road. A turnkey travel trailer, if you will.

Now, to imagine the sort of lifestyle you'll live with this machine behind your truck, we can skip over the 1,351 pounds (613 kilograms) of cargo you can bring along and just throw you onto the open road. Behind you will be a camper suitable for redefining the words "open road". I say this because no longer will your adventures and driving be confined to asphalt. With an independent trailing arm suspension supported with two shock absorbers and coil springs, MT tires, and a Cruisemaster DO35 hitch, forget the tarmac, people. Hitting some riverbeds on your way to your campsite in the woods? A hot-dipped galvanized chassis ensures the elements don't touch you. Simply put, wherever your vehicle can go, so can the XTT.

Finally, the promised lands are in sight, and shortly after, everyone is out of their truck(s). Take a moment and stretch out those legs, breathe in the fresh mountain, desert, or oceanic air, and put an arm around your significant other and/or kids. With everyone grounded, it's time to unfurl all the XTT brings.

I mentioned that MDC goes a bit beyond our typical expectations of a camper in this price range, and with this in mind, I want to highlight the solar panel support that the XTT has integrated into its design. With its positioning and ability to control the angle at which your panels take in sunlight, it's a great addition to your off-grid needs. You also receive a 200-watt panel as standard, two lithium batteries, a Pure Sine Wave inverter, and a BMS (Battery Management System). 52 gallons (197 liters) of freshwater, two 20-pound (9-kilogram) propane tanks, and a water pump are there from the start too.

For starters, you'll need to stabilize and unhitch your unit, in that order, and start working on setting up the explosive living room you see in the image gallery. Since there's a whole lot going on here, you may need to ask for a tad of help, and once two lateral bedrooms are in place, you'll be standing in the center of the XTT, surrounded by modular dinette seating. Even though the walls of this camper are built from Sherpa Closeweave canvas, don't be frightened; this brand is forged in the unforgiving landscapes of Australia, and that means a whole lot, even for American owners.

Room for six people to lay their heads for the evening in a safe and comfortable space is nice and all, but we're here for something else. Once the XTT is unraveled and looming near the tree line in all its glory, it's time to complete the picture. This means getting ready to feed the troops, and while you show off your cooking skills on a three-burner top, someone is sneaking a cold one out of the cooler. Both of these features are on slide-out trays, so you can easily lock them if you want to keep prying hands off the brewskis.

Since this is just the first day and you've been driving for most of it, everyone decides to raise a flame to the nightly gods (a bonfire) and simply keeps the bones warm while stories are shared and lessons learned. Why not teach the younger ones in the family what a S'more is? But the next day, it's a whole new ballgame. Time to shift the dinette into a sleeping space.

Ah, a new morning. Again, you may find yourself struggling over a hot stove, this time preparing coffee, tea, and breakfast; today, breakfast can't be skipped. Why? Well, it's kayak races and e-bike rides today, and if anyone with another vehicle joined you on this adventure, great; they could've brought along a toy trailer filled with a couple of dirt bikes. Time to fire these babies up and leave your mark on the local landscape. After all, a part of this experience is about leaving your mark on existence.

Once night has fallen and bones and muscles are worn out, a hot outdoor shower is where you may find yourself, and then back around a fresh fire. The kids... what kids? They're passed out, but you can always share the stories tomorrow. Sounds like a decent way to spend $30,000, and I never even brushed up on extras like the sound system and external lighting. That's for you to find out, but I'm not sure what else you could possibly add to the XTT; it's ready for just about anything and anywhere you can think of.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

