Want To Romp Around With the Family in a Camper? The Approach Might Be What You Need

Like most family-owned businesses, Folks, Canada-born Mission Overland (MO) came about from a passion for exploring the world and even passing those experiences to subsequent generations. Once the first model hit the road some years ago, MO started to create a client base, and these days, they offer three units designed for going places classic travel trailers stand no chance of reaching. One of their freshest units is the Approach, the largest this crew manufactures and the answer to countless comments and requests from existing customers.
Now, the idea behind the Approach is to give off-grid seekers a camper that doesn't just go the distance but one that is fit for slightly larger families, and as you're out there in the wild, to offer a seamless and comfortable outdoor experience. Since there's a whole lot going on here, I'm going to stick to features that help the Approach stand apart from other units out there.
As their name would imply, MO is a crew that builds overlanding machines, and the Approach doesn't stray away from that idea. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the sort of features that allow you to traverse riverbeds, take those dirt roads you see out of the corner of your eye, and even tower around on rocks.
in the middle of nowhere, MO builds the Approach with 22 inches (56 centimeters) of ground clearance. That's more than enough for me to lie down in front of it, and it'll cruise right over my head. I can even snap a photo or two of the underbelly and suspension while I'm at it. That brings me to my next point, the Timbren axle-less suspension, high wheel wells, and a solid departure angle, once you've cleared that trailing undercarriage, so yes, you may need to analyze the routes you take coming off uneven terrain.
The latter aspect I mentioned may only be suited for some of the off-road adventures you have in mind, and that's because the Approach is a camper designed to be a tad larger than the average habitat this crew builds. Other units come across with a body tuned for rougher adventures, but that in no way means the Approach isn't capable of its own magic moments.
Once you've cleared whatever terrains you've encountered, you may finally find yourself in the middle of some meadow, surrounded by treetops with wildlife buzzing around. Since there's ample lighting to feed your solar panels, you take a vote, and everyone is in agreement that this is a great place for the next few days. With your unit level and stabilized, you unhitch your beast of burden only to park it in the shade of those trees I mentioned. Don't worry; it's time will come again; tomorrow, you'll be loading up your e-bikes in the back and hitting the local ridgelines.
It's also at this stage that you'll be able to prop up this camper's roof, revealing even more space to carry out adventurous activities. Why not do a bit of stargazing through those textile windows? If you opted for bunk beds, this space should be exquisite in offering your little ones the magic of nature from a safe and secure place, free from insects and some elements. Speaking of the elements, MO even has images of the Approach hanging out in a snow-covered landscape. All I know is that you've got to be really brave to take a tent camper out into a frozen landscape or just have the hardware to ensure your bones are warm and clothing thawed out.
for true outdoor lovers; I've lived in a desert most of my life, and this idea just doesn't sit well with me. Still, with the top dropped and secured, the Approach's insulated walls, flooring, and roof should prove adequate if you keep that Truma furnace running. Yet, an interior height of 48 inches (122 centimeters) – with the roof closed – may leave you with a hunched back.
Now, images of the interior are a bit hard to find, as the gallery reveals, but based on the floorplans on the manufacturer's Facebook page and the specs, no interior galley is available. Yes, cooking might be carried out in the middle of a snowstorm, but then again, use your head and hit the landscape during the summer season. Luckily, the bathroom is situated inside, and so is a dining "nook." The latter is "interchangeable," so you can free up some space by leaving the dinette in your garage on some weekends. Maybe you need the space for gear.
Speaking of space, storage bays along the exterior ensure you can bring along your gear and whatever you have in mind, but nine interior compartments ensure your clothing, shoes, and food stays dry and safe from the elements of pesky insects. 37 gallons (169 liters) of freshwater means you can live off the land for about as long as you can stand your own bodily aromas.
The rest is basically open to customization, so let MO know what sort of plans you have, and they'll do their best to ensure you get your hands on the family overlander you've always wanted. Just a little something-something for the upcoming glamping season. But if you want to find out how much one of these costs, give Mission Overland a call because nothing is mentioned on their website.
