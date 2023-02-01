Bowlus Heritage Is Here as the World’s Lightest Full-Size Trailer, Goes Off-Grid Too

There are several options available for putting a more luxurious spin on your on-the-road adventures, and Bowlus aims to make your choice a bit easier. The latest addition to the Bowlus line of luxury travel trailers is also the most affordable, yet still very much typically-Bowlus luxurious.
This is the Bowlus Heritage Edition, the lowest entry to the luxury lineup of travel trailers that also includes the Terra Firma Edition and the top-tier, all-electric Volterra Edition. As such, it’s much more affordable, but also customizable according to the respective needs of each owner, and infused with the Bowlus DNA of luxury and quality design.
The name comes from the fact that this is a tribute to the original 1934 model, the Streamline Moderne, and its instantly recognizable design. Much like an Airstream, a Bowlus is immediately noticeable for its bullet shape and riveted aluminum exterior, both of which will be present on the Heritage Edition.
Bowlus describes the latest model as the Streamline Moderne brought into the 21st century with help from technology, so that it becomes the perfect RV for week-long adventurers looking to go off the beaten track – and off-grid – for more than a week, or digital nomads who need all the support they can get to complete their projects in time. That said, the Heritage remains very luxurious, and a complete living solution.
Assuming you’re not impressed yet, Bowlus has one more ace up its sleeve as regards the Heritage: it is also the lightest full-size trailer in the world, at a base weight of just 2,900 lbs (1,315.5 kg) and a total length of 27.1 feet (8.2 meters). Offering sleeping accommodation for as many as four people at once, it can be rigged for extended autonomy and ultra-comfort, while offering all the creature comforts of a home – but one that you can now tow even with an EV and still maintain about 80% of its estimated range, even when the trailer is loaded to the maximum 600 lbs (272 kg).
Finished in the Bowlus “mill finish” exterior, the company’s famous satin silver exterior first introduced in the ‘30s, the Heritage can be customized with Matte Black and Satin Gray wraps, in what is a first-time offer for a travel trailer from the company.
The interior is standard for all units, in the custom Granite Ridge color palette, designed specifically to create a “zen-like space.” It combines anodized aluminum walls with high-wearing Bay Fog floors, and Stone-colored seating, and it aims to create an overall air of functionality, coziness and luxury all at once.
The materials and the design are both described as “premium,” though “utilitarian” is how they translate as in official photos. That said, Bowlus has a long history of delivering luxury travel trailers, and chances are the first video of the Heritage will do away with the impression that certain luxurious corners have been cut in the design.
The standard Heritage Edition trailer comes with a 2 kWh battery pack, upgradable by means of several technology packages.
Power Package 1, for instance, adds another 2 kWh battery, a 2,000W inverter, solar panels, Bluetooth power monitoring, and off-grid AC for up for 4 hours. Power Package II is designed for week-long adventures, offering off-grid autonomy for up to 10 days, by means of a 3,000W inverter, additional 4 kWh battery for a total of 6 kWH, touchscreen power panel, ready-for-portable solar panels, Bluetooth and remote power monitoring, remote temperature monitoring, PowerBoost, and off-grid AC for up to 8 hours.
The Bowlus Heritage Edition starts at $159,000, which is affordable only if you compare it to the starting prices of higher-specced models like the Terra Firma (which starts at $285,000) and the Volterra (starts at $310,000). Bowlus is already taking orders for the newest model, but as of the time of press, it does not offer an estimated delivery timeline.
