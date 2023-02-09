Toyota Hilux Gets Morphed Into Off-Grid-Ready Motorhome With Pop-Up Roof and Two Beds

They say North Americans make the best RV motorhomes, and that may as well be true, but Japan also has plenty of outfitters that make great campers or camper conversions. Case in point, this Toyota Hilux-based off-grid motorhome by Direct Cars, called BR75 SUV Adventure Camper.
You might have never thought that the legendary and immensely popular Hilux pickup truck could morph into a mobile habitat, but it seems the Tokyo-based made it happen. The Japanese outfit specializes in turning vans and trucks into bespoke go-anywhere campers, and it’s quite impressive what they manage to do with the limited space these vehicles provide.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the donor vehicle for their latest project is the dual-cab version of the Toyota Hilux pickup, considering that Toyota is known for building rugged and reliable off-roaders that can take you almost anywhere.
Direct Cars’ camper conversion is offered in two versions - the BR75-G based on the Hilux Z and a high-end option based on the Hilux GR Sport called BR75-Z.
To create the comfy mobile habitat you’re going to discover here, the company made good use of the space in the rear of the vehicle. As such, the cabin remained untouched, and only the rear flatbed was replaced by a spacious extension comprising all the comforts needed for life on the road. The resulting camper is able to transport five passengers and offers sleeping space for two adults and two children.
Direct Cars removed the entire rear bed and fitted the camper structure on the chassis behind the five-seat cabin. The aerodynamically-shaped extension is perfectly integrated with the body of the Hilux and also extends over the roof of the cab.
An optional trailer that matches the Hilux very well has been built on what used to be the pickup’s bed and can be used to carry the owner’s belongings on their adventures.
The interior of the camper, or the “living area,” as the company calls it, can be accessed through two exterior doors, one at the back and one on the side, as well as through the rear cabin, which includes a generous pass-through to prevent future owners from having to get out of the vehicle when they want to go to sleep, for instance.
The BR75 features a pop-up roof that allows inhabitants to stand upright inside the camper and also lets more natural light get inside and optimizes air circulation. A second drop-down alcove bed measuring 5.4 feet (1.66 meters) can be found on the Hilux’s cabin roof, and it’s big enough to comfortably accommodate two children.
Now, we’ve seen truck campers equipped with either a pop-up roof or a high alcove bed before, but this is the first time we have come across a design that has both. Direct Cars managed to incorporate both these camping elements by installing the pop top further back and using a pull-down double bed on the cabin’s roof.
Surprisingly, the interior of this mini-RV also includes a separate bathroom. It comes fitted with a waterproof shower floor, which means the space can also serve as a mudroom, a cabinet, a slide-out counter table, a full-fledged sink, and a mirror. There is no toilet in sight, but a portable cassette toilet would fit just nicely in that space.
The bathroom can be accessed from the living area through an inside door or from outside the camper through the rear lift gate. The shower hose also extends out of the camper, so you can use it as an outdoor shower.
motorhome. it also comes equipped with 200W solar panels, a 200Ah lithium-ion battery, and a 1,500W inverter. They all help power the onboard water pump, portable fridge, and LED lighting.
Other features worth mentioning include external power outlets, a touchscreen control panel that operates all systems, a space heater, and an air conditioner.
As you might have noticed by now, there is one thing missing in this build - the kitchen. However, there is enough storage space for prospective owners to take a portable barbecue or a removable camper kitchen kit with them.
In case you’re out of the loop, in Japan, the Hilux is offered exclusively with a 2.4-liter (146 cu.in.) four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 148 hp (150 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
This impressive all-terrain RV, combining Toyota Hilux’s indestructibility with the comfort of the micro-home built by Direct Cars, seems well-prepared to take on any terrain you might want to tackle during your overland trips. The BR75 SUV Adventure Camper is already available for order and starts at starts at ¥10,980,000, which is approximately $83,600 at current exchange rates. The more high-end BR75-Z variation comes in at ¥12,450,000 (approx. $94,800).
