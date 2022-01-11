The Classic Teardrop Trailer Embodies All the Best That Timberleaf Has To Offer

Folks, before you is a mobile habitat in the shape of a teardrop camper simply dubbed Classic. Why bring another trailer like this to your attention? Well, teardrops are known for their ability to create a habitat that can handle off-grid living without putting a massive dent in your budget.
As for Timberleaf Trailers, this crew has been around since 2015 after founders Kevin and Paula Molick decided they would hit the outdoor lifestyle with their idea of the perfect habitat. We've already featured the Kestrel camper, priced at 8,500 USD (7,505 EUR at current exchange rates) and slightly larger and expensive Pika, but Classic is the most costly and final camper from Timberleaf.
Overall, this trailer is going to run you a starting price of 23,400 USD (20,666 EUR at current exchange rates), a bit more than you may be used to paying for a teardrop, but it's with good reason. Time to find out why Timberleaf should be on your mobile habitat radar.
So you have a clear understanding of how Timberleaf operates, the price mentioned above is for one of three suspension and trim packages, Standard. If you wish to upgrade things like wheels, suspension, fenders, and an array of other features, you can opt for the All Road package for an extra $1,900 or the Off-Road package for an additional $2,500.
Coming in with a dry weight of 1,500 lbs (680 kg), getting a taste of the off-grid life shouldn't require you to change your vehicle just to tow this along, assuming you have a ride with a tow rating beyond this weight. In total, the torsion axle in place can support 3,500 lbs (1,587 kg) of load.
From here, Timberleaf adds aluminum sides and roofing with R-7 insulation and two hatches to allow access to the interior, one on each side of the trailer. The framing is strong enough to support a roof rack, possibly even a tent addition.
Inside the camper, exposed areas are covered in Baltic Birch plywood, and overhead cabinets offer space for storage. There's headboard storage too. The main feature I want to attract your attention to is the skylight that allows you to fall asleep looking at the stars. For sleeping, you'll find a 6-inch (15-centimeter) foam Colorado Queen mattress, enough space for two, and maybe a pet. You'll also find USB and power outlets inside. TA MaxxAir fan and power center are part of the standard package to keep you nice and comfortable. So is the deep-cell marine battery.
If you choose to use the configurator offered on the manufacturer's website, you'll be asked to select from an array of trims and options to transform Classic into your dream camper. I chose to find out how much my Classic would run me. After adding a clear skylight, solar power, Dometic fridge, and several other features, I looked at a machine priced at around $30,000 (approximately 26,500 EUR). All that was without selecting the All Road or Off-Road package.
I'm not saying it's perfect; that idea is just in our heads, but Classic seems to have what it takes to suit your adventure lifestyle. Something to consider if you're ever in the market for something like this.
