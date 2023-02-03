Campervan Eco Revolution Conversion Is Both Camper and Daily, Both With Zero Emissions

Stress-free all-electric camping is not fully here yet, but then again, neither is stress-free all-electric daily driving the standard just yet. That’s not to say that options for the former don’t exist, and Campervan is doing its part to ensure that remains true.
Campervan is the leading campervan retailer in Scotland, and one of the largest in the UK, using mostly high-quality second-hand Japanese vans for conversions, offered with a valid manufacturer’s warranty. In 2016, the company introduced low-emissions hybrid campervans as a means to pave the way for fully electric RVs. The latest addition to the lineup is the embodiment of this commitment to achieve zero-emissions and off-grid camping, with extra customization possible to suit a variety of needs and budgets.
This is the Eco Revolution, which the company spells as Eco REVOLUTION for the obvious reasons. It’s billed as “our lightest and lowest carbon-emitting campervan to date” and “world’s first production zero-emissions campervan,” with added functionality for everyday use. It uses as base the all-electric Toyota Proace van offered with two battery options: the standard version comes with a 50 kW battery pack and an estimated range of 144 miles (231.8 km), with a possible upgrade to 75 kW and an estimated range of 205 miles (330 km).
That might not sound like a lot, especially if you’re a frequent traveler who gets more daily miles on an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, but it’s a decent start. Plus, when Winnebago introduced the e-RV concept in the summer of 2022, which was based on a Ford Transit van, it did so with the mention that recent studies and polls had shown that most RV buyers preferred to make trips of under 200 miles (322 km).
compact vehicle with double functionality.
The interior is versatile, so that the campervan retains functionality as a daily driver with only minor modifications (albeit offered at an extra charge). This is achieved by using removable seats: the middle row of seats can slide out completely and stay in storage while the vehicle is used for camping. In this case, the rear row doubles as a dining bench and overnight bed for two people.
Call the Eco Revolution a little transformer, and you wouldn’t be totally off the mark. The rearmost row of seats is actually an extra wide “rock-and-roll” double bed that you pop open at night. During the day, you fold it down for seating, either during travel or at dinner time. There is plenty of storage underneath the bed for clothes and whatever gear you might need on your travels.
The kitchen block is on the side, with a full-size fridge and ice compartment, storage, a recessed kitchen sink with an automated tap, a removable table, and a pivoting cooking block with a fast induction hob that rotates outward for outdoor cooking. It’s a most creative and practical way of ensuring that cooking odors are not released inside the cabin, except for when bad weather mandates indoor cooking. This cooking unit is also patented by Campervan.
All appliances inside the camper are electric but they won’t drain the vehicle’s battery, relying instead on a 930 W solar array on the roof and a 24v 230Ah Lithium leisure battery, which ensure up to 14 days of off-grid camping. A 240v hook-up to charge at camp is also available.
offers the basics for a comfortable stay.
Additional berths are available in the pop-up tent on the roof, for a total of four: two on the rock-and-roll seats and two “upstairs.”
As of the moment of press, the only images of the Eco Revolution available are those included in the gallery. Campervan mentions that the complete unit will be making its debut this month (February 2023) at the Camping, Caravan and Motorhome show in Birmingham, UK, so more details should emerge then. For those who like what they see, the pre-order books are open. The model starts at £69,995, which is approximately $85,500 at the current exchange rate, and the price goes up as you add extra customization.
This is the Eco Revolution, which the company spells as Eco REVOLUTION for the obvious reasons. It’s billed as “our lightest and lowest carbon-emitting campervan to date” and “world’s first production zero-emissions campervan,” with added functionality for everyday use. It uses as base the all-electric Toyota Proace van offered with two battery options: the standard version comes with a 50 kW battery pack and an estimated range of 144 miles (231.8 km), with a possible upgrade to 75 kW and an estimated range of 205 miles (330 km).
That might not sound like a lot, especially if you’re a frequent traveler who gets more daily miles on an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, but it’s a decent start. Plus, when Winnebago introduced the e-RV concept in the summer of 2022, which was based on a Ford Transit van, it did so with the mention that recent studies and polls had shown that most RV buyers preferred to make trips of under 200 miles (322 km).
compact vehicle with double functionality.
The interior is versatile, so that the campervan retains functionality as a daily driver with only minor modifications (albeit offered at an extra charge). This is achieved by using removable seats: the middle row of seats can slide out completely and stay in storage while the vehicle is used for camping. In this case, the rear row doubles as a dining bench and overnight bed for two people.
Call the Eco Revolution a little transformer, and you wouldn’t be totally off the mark. The rearmost row of seats is actually an extra wide “rock-and-roll” double bed that you pop open at night. During the day, you fold it down for seating, either during travel or at dinner time. There is plenty of storage underneath the bed for clothes and whatever gear you might need on your travels.
The kitchen block is on the side, with a full-size fridge and ice compartment, storage, a recessed kitchen sink with an automated tap, a removable table, and a pivoting cooking block with a fast induction hob that rotates outward for outdoor cooking. It’s a most creative and practical way of ensuring that cooking odors are not released inside the cabin, except for when bad weather mandates indoor cooking. This cooking unit is also patented by Campervan.
All appliances inside the camper are electric but they won’t drain the vehicle’s battery, relying instead on a 930 W solar array on the roof and a 24v 230Ah Lithium leisure battery, which ensure up to 14 days of off-grid camping. A 240v hook-up to charge at camp is also available.
offers the basics for a comfortable stay.
Additional berths are available in the pop-up tent on the roof, for a total of four: two on the rock-and-roll seats and two “upstairs.”
As of the moment of press, the only images of the Eco Revolution available are those included in the gallery. Campervan mentions that the complete unit will be making its debut this month (February 2023) at the Camping, Caravan and Motorhome show in Birmingham, UK, so more details should emerge then. For those who like what they see, the pre-order books are open. The model starts at £69,995, which is approximately $85,500 at the current exchange rate, and the price goes up as you add extra customization.