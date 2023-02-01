Apocalypse-Ready School Bus Conversion Features Crazy Tech and Impressive DIY Components

Have you ever wondered what you’d do in a hypothetical zombie apocalypse or another end-of-the-world scenario? While some people approach the thought as a fun way to entertain themselves, others take it quite seriously and prepare themselves mentally and physically for such an eventuality.
Don’t worry, no catastrophic event is going to happen - not that we know of, anyway - but if you plan on building a mobile habitat that you could use to drive around when and if the world ends, you could draw some inspiration from this converted school bus.
What you see here is not your usual tiny house conversion optimized for going out on the road. It’s not even for full-time living but for surviving on the road for as long as needed. This old Blue Bird school bus has been converted into a mega-truck that is equipped with some of the most outlandish tech and DIY builds we’ve seen in a bus conversion and beyond, and it indeed looks like it could survive a potential zombie apocalypse.
This impressive overland rig is the brainchild of a U.S. man named Gordon Clement, who goes by the handle Gordofromearth on Instagram. He bought this 2003 International BlueBird school bus at an auction in 2019 and paid just $2,000 for it. He then spent the next three years transforming the humble bus into the astounding sport utility vehicle it is today.
Gordon says his bus conversion gives off a “utilitarian spaceship vibe” and highlights its versatility, saying that “It’s built to be a truck when I need a truck, a camper when I need a camper, and to be able to live out on the road for as long as I might need to, but not as a full-time living situation.”
And while it’s not the most aesthetically-pleasing bus conversion we’ve seen, it is bound to turn some heads and stop people in their tracks when it makes its way down the street. “I get lots of people asking if it’s some kind of Mad Max rig or if I’m an Apocalypse prepper or if it’s for Burning Man or things like that,” Gordon adds.
The first thing that gives away the fact that this rig is not an ordinary former school bus conversion is the sober exterior color. The entire rig has been painted black, and the owner preserved the original fuel tank, though he changed its location, and the original bus doors - he only built a new frame and a new set of stairs.
As mentioned before, the bus can operate completely off-grid, and this is made possible by the 400-watt solar panel system mounted on the roof, which is coupled to a 3kW inverter and a 10kWh battery system. Having a source of power that is not reliant on the sun was important for Gordon, so he also added a 5kw diesel generator fitted inside a custom-made sliding box.
The utilitarian rooftop platform is also a noteworthy component of the conversion. It’s a full-length custom rack, so it’s not designed to be used as a deck but rather as a main storage and gear area.
The entire cabin area looks like the control center of a spaceship, with lots of screens, switches, and buttons. Impressively, the man also developed his own software system for the bus conversion. The interface is designed to allow him to remotely control everything from his phone or laptop, including the doors, the lights and heating, the cameras, the solar system, and the generator.
For the sleeping quarters, Gordon has built custom furniture that can be pulled out when in use and hidden away when he needs extra space. There is space for four people to sleep inside the bus. To make living on the road comfortable, there is also a fridge and freezer, a sink, a shower, and a composting toilet.
According to the ingenious man behind this truly unique rig, the project cost between $30,000 to $50,000 to complete, including the cost of the school bus.
