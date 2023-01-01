An Old American Bus With a WV Campervan on Top Is Off-Grid Luxury at Its Finest

“If you are arriving in the dark, we will provide torches” is not the kind of welcoming message you’d expect in 2023, but it makes perfect sense if you’re ready to leave behind the hamster-wheel lifestyle for a while and reconnect with nature, simplicity, and freedom. One of the best way to do that? Ditch the noise and hassle of city life for a restoring experience inside an old bus that came all the way from the U.S. to UK, to become a unique home.