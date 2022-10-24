autoevolution
Homer the Roamer Skoolie Has a Deck, a Fully Functional Bathroom, and an Indoor Hammock

24 Oct 2022, 08:37 UTC ·
Homer the roamer is a DIY bus conversion with a fully functional bathroom, lots of personality, and a chill, beach vibe to it.
Homer the Roamer bus conversion 13 photos
For some people, the decision to switch to van living comes later in adulthood, out of the desire to just break free from the 9 to 5 style and enjoy a more adventurous, unencumbered lifestyle. But for Kim, living in her own RV was a childhood dream, and she’s now finally living it to the fullest.

Her skoolie is Homer, and it is a DIY bus conversion that cost her around $45,000, with the price of the bus ($5,500) included. It is a 2003 Ford E450 diesel bus with 350,000 miles on it, but the motor still has a lot of life left in it and Kim is confident it can reach one million miles. The vehicle, which was originally yellow, used to serve as a church bus.

Homer is fitted with a large awning that offers both shade during hot summers and protection from the elements when Kim wants to chill outside. The back of the bus comes with a nice deck with AstroTurf for a greener, grass-like vibe, and a small grill. The deck also functions as a storage space for the nomad’s Vespa scooter, which she carries with her everywhere she goes. There’s also a bike rack in the front of the bus.

The interior design of Homer is very creative, relaxing, and homey, with a hammock installed right at the entrance, behind the driver’s seat.

Homer’s kitchen comes equipped with a three-burner propane stove with an oven, a fridge, a deep sink, and cabinetry for storage.

What makes the house on wheels even homier is the fully functional bathroom with vinyl flooring, a full-size shower with a rainfall shower head, a composting toilet, a ceiling fan, and a small window.

Homer’s bedroom area has a twin bed and upper storage. There’s also a small office area in front of the bed, with a swiveling monitor above it, and Kim uses that space for preparing food as well. It also comes with a slide-out pantry underneath.

The bus has a wood-burning stove that keeps the vehicle warm during the cold season. As for summers, Homer is equipped with a portable air conditioner and a small fan.

Take a tour of the adorable Homer bus conversion in the video below.

