Homer the Roamer Skoolie Has a Deck, a Fully Functional Bathroom, and an Indoor Hammock

Homer the roamer is a DIY bus conversion with a fully functional bathroom, lots of personality, and a chill, beach vibe to it.
For some people, the decision to switch to van living comes later in adulthood, out of the desire to just break free from the 9 to 5 style and enjoy a more adventurous, unencumbered lifestyle. But for Kim, living in her own RV was a childhood dream, and she’s now finally living it to the fullest.
Her skoolie is Homer, and it is a DIY bus conversion that cost her around $45,000, with the price of the bus ($5,500) included. It is a 2003 Ford E450 diesel bus with 350,000 miles on it, but the motor still has a lot of life left in it and Kim is confident it can reach one million miles. The vehicle, which was originally yellow, used to serve as a church bus.
Homer is fitted with a large awning that offers both shade during hot summers and protection from the elements when Kim wants to chill outside. The back of the bus comes with a nice deck with AstroTurf for a greener, grass-like vibe, and a small grill. The deck also functions as a storage space for the nomad’s Vespa scooter, which she carries with her everywhere she goes. There’s also a bike rack in the front of the bus.
The interior design of Homer is very creative, relaxing, and homey, with a hammock installed right at the entrance, behind the driver’s seat.
Homer’s kitchen comes equipped with a three-burner propane stove with an oven, a fridge, a deep sink, and cabinetry for storage.
What makes the house on wheels even homier is the fully functional bathroom with vinyl flooring, a full-size shower with a rainfall shower head, a composting toilet, a ceiling fan, and a small window.
Homer’s bedroom area has a twin bed and upper storage. There’s also a small office area in front of the bed, with a swiveling monitor above it, and Kim uses that space for preparing food as well. It also comes with a slide-out pantry underneath.
The bus has a wood-burning stove that keeps the vehicle warm during the cold season. As for summers, Homer is equipped with a portable air conditioner and a small fan.
Take a tour of the adorable Homer bus conversion in the video below.
Her skoolie is Homer, and it is a DIY bus conversion that cost her around $45,000, with the price of the bus ($5,500) included. It is a 2003 Ford E450 diesel bus with 350,000 miles on it, but the motor still has a lot of life left in it and Kim is confident it can reach one million miles. The vehicle, which was originally yellow, used to serve as a church bus.
Homer is fitted with a large awning that offers both shade during hot summers and protection from the elements when Kim wants to chill outside. The back of the bus comes with a nice deck with AstroTurf for a greener, grass-like vibe, and a small grill. The deck also functions as a storage space for the nomad’s Vespa scooter, which she carries with her everywhere she goes. There’s also a bike rack in the front of the bus.
The interior design of Homer is very creative, relaxing, and homey, with a hammock installed right at the entrance, behind the driver’s seat.
Homer’s kitchen comes equipped with a three-burner propane stove with an oven, a fridge, a deep sink, and cabinetry for storage.
What makes the house on wheels even homier is the fully functional bathroom with vinyl flooring, a full-size shower with a rainfall shower head, a composting toilet, a ceiling fan, and a small window.
Homer’s bedroom area has a twin bed and upper storage. There’s also a small office area in front of the bed, with a swiveling monitor above it, and Kim uses that space for preparing food as well. It also comes with a slide-out pantry underneath.
The bus has a wood-burning stove that keeps the vehicle warm during the cold season. As for summers, Homer is equipped with a portable air conditioner and a small fan.
Take a tour of the adorable Homer bus conversion in the video below.