Bruder's Cheaper EXP-4 Overland Edition Is Built on the Idea That Less Is More

It's tough to be the new kid on the block. To make a name for yourself, you must do things a bit differently than the other folks. In short, you have to stand out! Well, this is the case with Bruder and the overlanding habitats they bring to the off-grid game. Now, they've done it again.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because they've been in the news in the past couple of years or so. Why are they getting so much attention? Their results are massive and nearly bulletproof mobile habitats designed to dominate terrains you never knew existed.
Bruder's EXP-4 was considered their most affordable travel trailer, but recently, the manufacturer has unveiled their newest version of the EXP-4, the Overland. Why is this habitat important to those seeking a true overland-capable camper? Because it takes all the magic of Bruder and packs it into a more reasonably priced package. How reasonable? To put things into contrast, the traditional EXP-4 sells for a starting price of $70,000 (€65,400 at current exchange rates). The Overland version starts at $62,200 (€58,100). So not the largest of price differences, but enough to ensure you have some extra bucks for gas and optional gear you may want to purchase.
Now, as I dove deeper to try and understand the changes that are in place with the Overland, I had a very hard time figuring things out. Mainly, Bruder's brochures offer some conflicting details. However, once you make it past all the chaos, you'll be able to notice what Bruder shaved off the EXP-4 to give birth to the Overland.
Overall, both units still include a tare weight of 950 kg (2,095 lb) and an ATM of 1,850 kg (4,079 lb), and the shell dimensions remain unchanged too. So what the hell are the differences? In short, it's only when you start combing the features and options list that we see what Bruder has chosen to strip away from the traditional EXP-4.
From here, I was onto the exterior features we can expect, and this is where I noticed some more changes. Simply put, the Overland doesn't include this integrated outdoor shower, access side steps, or the Rhino roof rack that we used to have on hand. This means that you'll probably end up spending a tad more cash if you want to install a rooftop tent.
Now, one thing to understand about the EXP-4 is that it has a galley setup similar to that of teardrop campers in the sense that it's accessible from the exterior. Well, Bruder decided to make some changes here too. First, owners will actually receive a larger fridge with the Overland, but it's missing the two-burner stove. Again you'll have to dish out some more bucks. Features like the water pump and 100 liters (26.4 gallons) of fresh water are still there.
As for the interior, some of the comfort the classic unit bestowed upon owners has been reduced. While it's not a big difference, Bruder has replaced the roomy king bed with nothing more than a queen-size mattress. Oh, the water heating system has also been shifted from diesel-fed to gas-operated. My only question is why a queen bed if the camper still features the same dimensions as the other version? Is there more wiggle room inside? Possibly, but nothing extra is added to the list.
So far, this is the end of the modifications made to the Overland, or is it? Well, it IS the end to standard features, but the story can be continued with a few options that Bruder has in store for this camper. For example, you can throw a spare wheel onto the roof and upgrade the electrical system, which seems like one of those "we take it off so you can throw it back on" deals. But you can grab a privacy wall or add a BBQ.
Yet, the ultimate question remains: is it better to buy the cheaper version EXP-4 or the classic one? This depends entirely on the sort of mobile lifestyle you like to live and how far you need your habitat to go. If you're like me, a flint and knife kind of guy, the cheaper, the better; it helps me appreciate the finer things in life on a whole new level.
