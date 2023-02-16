The Deluxe Provincial Estate Trailer Camper Puts Your Family's Comfort in the Spotlight

Mobile homes come in all shapes and sizes and are destined for different uses. Lately, I’ve been searching for all-inclusive campers – although they tend to cost too much for some, you have the assurance that they’re built to tackle all sorts of environments. If you’re looking to go off-grid and/or off-road, today I’d like to present an excellent option: the Provincial Estate.
Headquartered in Victoria, Australia, Provincial Caravans produces trailer campers with a vast range of premium inclusions. The company produces its vehicles entirely in Australia, so it makes sense that they’re fully equipped and engineered to tackle the country’s rugged outdoors. The brand currently has three RVs available: the Senator, the Liberty, and the Estate.
As its name suggests, the latter provides plenty of “real estate” for your entire family. Precisely, the luxurious caravan can fit up to 6 people, providing plenty of comfort for all. Before I go any further, I’d like to mention how much the mobile home costs. The Provincial Estate is available exclusively through Melbourne City Caravans and comes at a base price of A$94,990 ($67,744). Let’s see if it’s worth spending this amount on the RV.
Unfortunately, the Estate is only available in Australia – however, if you’re really keen on getting your hands on this vehicle, you can always try to find a solution by contacting Provincial Caravans; just be prepared to support the shipping costs.
Of course, the Estate boasts a large size to fit six souls. It measures 6,860 mm (270 inches) in length, 2,350 mm (92.5 inches) in width, and has an internal height of 1,990 mm (78 inches). The camper tips the scales at 2,850 kg (6,283 lb), with an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 3,500 kg (7,716 lb) – that means you can carry an extra payload of 650 kg (1,433 lb). The Estate is available in two floor configurations, although they’re very similar. The only detail that differs is the lounge – you can choose between an L-shaped lounge or a straight one.
rough environments – regarding its body construction, you can choose between aluminum composite or aluminum cladding. What’s more, a neat detail is that Provincial Campers offers a bunch of customization options for its trailer. You can choose between a modern angle or a traditional profile for the exterior. The frame is made of meranti timber, and the interior is surrounded by walls built from lightweight thermoplastic reinforced plywood, with the same material used for the flooring. The camper is fully insulated, so you won’t have to worry about harsh weather.
The body sits on a 4-inch SupaGal box steel chassis connected to an independent coil spring suspension with twin shockers, either Alpha Components X-Treme Duty or Tuff Ride. The Estate features 16-inch alloy wheels and two spares on the three-arm rear bumper bar, a must-have for off-road adventures. Safety features are also present – the trailer is complete with Electronic Stability Control, a break-safe breakaway system, an adjustable drop-down corner leg that will keep you nice and stable, and 12-inch brakes.
You’ll discover a wide range of useful features on the Estate’s exterior – to the front, there are two gas canister holders protected by a stone guard, a sliding storage box where you can house a BBQ, and a generator hatch. On its side, also toward the front, there’s a massive tunnel boot, along with an external shower and additional storage options. Two wall-mounted picnic tables enable you to enjoy a meal under the protection of a roll-out awning.
What’s the most important space in a camper? Some would argue it’s the bedroom because that’s where you’ll spend most of the time. Others would say they couldn’t live in a mobile home without a proper kitchen to enjoy their favorite meals. And lastly, you might be surprised, but some adventurers simply want a clean and well-equipped bathroom to care for their daily hygienic needs. No matter your priority, the Provincial Estate covers you on all corners – everything has been strategically chosen with the customer’s comfort in mind.
luxury finishes. Step through the door, and you'll first notice two bunks, which come as standard on the base configuration. Each bunk has its own window, so your kids can enjoy nature’s views while relaxing, and you can also opt for an additional bed if needed.
Moving on to the kitchen – it boasts the necessary equipment to cook for your entire family. Next to the bunks, a 188-liter (50-gallon) fridge/freezer allows you to store food for the adventure ahead. There’s an oven complete with four burners (three gas, one electric), and the stovetop comes with a cover; that way, you have as much counter space as possible. The kitchen features a stainless steel sink with a water filter, a microwave, a slide-out pantry, and storage in the form of drawers and cabinets.
Opposite the kitchen space, you’ll notice the lounge, which, as I mentioned above, can be either straight or L-shaped. Either way, there’s enough space for multiple people to eat, work, or just hang out. The large windows help light up the interior space, and the skylight is an especially nice touch, although the numerous LED lights will keep the interior well-lit at all times if needed. If your family is extra large, the lounge’s table can be popped down and transformed into an additional sleeping spot.
When traveling with family or friends, most of us like to have our own space and privacy. Luckily, Provincial Caravans kept this in mind for the Estate’s interior, so the bathroom and bedroom are each separated from other areas by sliding doors – we all need a break, especially when we're talking about kids.
In the other part of the bathroom, you’ll find a toilet, a small mirrored cabinet, small windows, and a decently-sized sink. A washing machine is the cherry on top, making your life more convenient, especially when going off-grid.
And finally, let’s see where you’ll be spending time after a tiring day – the bedroom features a queen island bed with storage underneath, complete with an upholstered bedhead. There are two niches with power sources on each side of the bed, so you can conveniently charge your devices, put a book in there, or any other miscellaneous stuff. There are plenty of storage options in the bedroom – besides the cabinets right above the bed, you also have robes with mirrored doors and removable shelves.
Now that you’ve understood how the Estate looks inside-out, let me tell you about the hidden systems that make everything run smoothly on this camper. The vehicle features two 120 Ah lithium batteries and 600 W of solar power, which supply energy via many 240 V, 12 V, and USB sockets. Regarding plumbing, there are two 95-liter (25-gallon) water tanks and a 95-liter grey water tank. All tanks have digital gauges, and a dual gas/electric system heats the water.
All in all, the Provincial Estate provides an all-inclusive camping experience, all for a decent price considering the myriad of useful options. If you’re looking for a versatile home on wheels, this camper is an excellent option, especially since its odd-road capabilities open up many exploration opportunities. You can discover more information about the vehicle on Provincial Caravans’ website.
