2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied With New HD Matrix LED Healights

Porsche is working on a facelift of the Taycan, and this is no longer a secret, for many months now. It was bound to happen at some point, and the firm is going all out by developing various versions of its facelifted EV. One of them is believed to have 1,000 horsepower, while others come with upgraded lights.
The latest set of prototypes sport the mentioned headlights, which Porsche themselves revealed back in December 2022. While the reveal did not mention the Taycan at all, the new headlight unit looks similar to the one in the Taycan. Moreover, the lights on this prototype look like the ones shown by Porsche.
To be clear, we are referring to the new high-resolution LED main headlights from Porsche, which come with an HD matrix beam capable of twice the brightness of previous systems, with exceptional light distribution.
According to Porsche, the new headlights come with a luminous flux of over 1,400 lumens and feature a 40-degree horizontal range and a 10-degree vertical range of lighting. It can illuminate up to 600 meters (about 1968 feet) away with the high-beam light on, according to the brand, but this is made to work without affecting the vehicles driving ahead or oncoming traffic.
In fewer words, Porsche has developed what could be described to be an out-of-this-world set of headlights, and the new Taycan looks like it is getting them. The new lights will have four oval position markers as their lighting signature, just like we see on this prototype.
This time, our spy photographers spotted both the Taycan facelift and the Taycan Cross Turismo facelift as they were going through the usual process in Scandinavia. Both prototypes had the new kind of headlights prepared by the manufacturer, which can be seen in the form of four daytime running lights inside the light units.
You can easily spot them even when they are off, because they have four lenses instead of a single, larger lens, which means that the new high-resolution LED Matrix lights are going to be deployed.
The two prototypes also have a new front bumper when compared to the existing models in the range. Expect the rear bumper to also get a fresh design, while the range of alloy wheels might get more models in the future. The manufacturer is expected to introduce more colors in the offer and make small interior changes.
We should see the facelifted Taycan in at least one of its forms as an MY2024 vehicle, most likely with a 2024 reveal, since the testing procedure of the prototypes started last Fall, so it will be a while until everything is ready for production.
