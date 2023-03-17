This 1968 Winnebago F17 Is a Cute Retro Motorhome That Will Transport You Back in Time

If you say “Winnebago” in the United States is basically the same as saying “motorhome.” That’s because the American company’s campers are one of those successful inventions that lend their name as a generic word for identifying similar products. A practical design, high-quality build, and the use of mechanical parts from reputable brands like VW, Mercedes, and Ford is what contributed to the motorhome builder’s success story.
One of their most popular and interesting designs, the Winnebago F17 camper, was also the first RV model that the company put into series production back in 1966. It used a Ford chassis and engine, a unique bodywork manufactured by Winnebago, and included various innovations that helped the RV manufacturer stand out from the competition, such as the insulating Thermo Panel and the in-house built furniture that helped reduce production costs.
John K. Hanson was an entrepreneur who loved traveling and the outdoors. He founded the Winnebago Industries company in 1958 with help from a group of investors. The very first Winnebago motorhome left the factory in 1966, and due to its competitive price, it quickly became a popular choice for outdoor enthusiasts across the United States. It appealed to retired people, young couples, as well as families with kids who wanted to get on the road and explore the great outdoors.
Over the following years, the company refined its designs, adding new features and amenities meant to make the campers more comfortable and appealing. Winnebago remains to this day one of the largest and most successful RV manufacturers in the world. Their portfolio has greatly expanded to include not only motorhomes but also travel trailers and other recreational vehicles that are available all across the globe.
The RV’s boxy design, with its choppy front and rear end, makes it look almost like a camper trailer that waits to be hooked to a towing vehicle. This makes us think that the engineers at Winnebago wanted to create some sort of caravan or camper trailer that could be driven around on its own without the help of another automobile.
The exterior is finished in two-tone white and gold with the iconic “Flying W” emblem painted in blue on the sides and back. A split windshield, sliding side windows, and amber clearance lights complete the exterior look. There is also a shore hookup for electrical service and a storage compartment toward the rear that houses a water heater, a water pump, and a propane tank.
motorhomes, the kitchen is the main focus and occupies most of the interior. It is equipped with a three-burner stove top, an oven, a range hood, and a small refrigerator. Lower and overhead cabinets and drawers provide plenty of storage space. At one end of the countertop, a fold-down table can be used to extend the counter space when cooking meals.
At the back of the Winnebago camper, there is a lounge area/dinette with two face-to-face benches and a collapsible table. Two lofted bed platforms provide sleeping space for up to four people. There is also a fold-out sleeping surface at the rear, so even more people could sleep inside this motorhome. A double-wardrobe closet, full-length mirrors, and a wall heater are also among the amenities offered.
The RV also has a fully equipped wet bathroom with all the basics, including a toilet, shower, and sink.
This particular vintage motorhome benefitted from some recent upgrades, including an engine overhaul and updates to the exterior paintwork in 2016. Additionally, the carpeting and curtains were replaced in the same year. The reupholstered cabin brings a tinge of luxe into the mix and shows that even old-school Winnebagos can be fashionable.
This 1968 Winnebago F17 is one of the rare survivors of the early years of production, and judging by the retro flavor and the visible wear on the inside, we can assume it has been well used. This unit was sold new in Oregon in July 1968 and remained with its initial owners for almost 50 years before it first went up for sale in 2015. It was put up for auction yet again recently, and whoever puts their hands on it will get a fantastic time capsule that can still take them on memorable road trips.
John K. Hanson was an entrepreneur who loved traveling and the outdoors. He founded the Winnebago Industries company in 1958 with help from a group of investors. The very first Winnebago motorhome left the factory in 1966, and due to its competitive price, it quickly became a popular choice for outdoor enthusiasts across the United States. It appealed to retired people, young couples, as well as families with kids who wanted to get on the road and explore the great outdoors.
Over the following years, the company refined its designs, adding new features and amenities meant to make the campers more comfortable and appealing. Winnebago remains to this day one of the largest and most successful RV manufacturers in the world. Their portfolio has greatly expanded to include not only motorhomes but also travel trailers and other recreational vehicles that are available all across the globe.
The RV’s boxy design, with its choppy front and rear end, makes it look almost like a camper trailer that waits to be hooked to a towing vehicle. This makes us think that the engineers at Winnebago wanted to create some sort of caravan or camper trailer that could be driven around on its own without the help of another automobile.
The exterior is finished in two-tone white and gold with the iconic “Flying W” emblem painted in blue on the sides and back. A split windshield, sliding side windows, and amber clearance lights complete the exterior look. There is also a shore hookup for electrical service and a storage compartment toward the rear that houses a water heater, a water pump, and a propane tank.
motorhomes, the kitchen is the main focus and occupies most of the interior. It is equipped with a three-burner stove top, an oven, a range hood, and a small refrigerator. Lower and overhead cabinets and drawers provide plenty of storage space. At one end of the countertop, a fold-down table can be used to extend the counter space when cooking meals.
At the back of the Winnebago camper, there is a lounge area/dinette with two face-to-face benches and a collapsible table. Two lofted bed platforms provide sleeping space for up to four people. There is also a fold-out sleeping surface at the rear, so even more people could sleep inside this motorhome. A double-wardrobe closet, full-length mirrors, and a wall heater are also among the amenities offered.
The RV also has a fully equipped wet bathroom with all the basics, including a toilet, shower, and sink.
This particular vintage motorhome benefitted from some recent upgrades, including an engine overhaul and updates to the exterior paintwork in 2016. Additionally, the carpeting and curtains were replaced in the same year. The reupholstered cabin brings a tinge of luxe into the mix and shows that even old-school Winnebagos can be fashionable.
This 1968 Winnebago F17 is one of the rare survivors of the early years of production, and judging by the retro flavor and the visible wear on the inside, we can assume it has been well used. This unit was sold new in Oregon in July 1968 and remained with its initial owners for almost 50 years before it first went up for sale in 2015. It was put up for auction yet again recently, and whoever puts their hands on it will get a fantastic time capsule that can still take them on memorable road trips.