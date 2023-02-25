One-Off 1984 BMW R65 Scrambler Has a Ferocious Desire for Light Off-Roading

It won’t be conquering any remote trails, but unpaved dirt or gravel roads are its natural habitat.
Built for a client named Douglas in 2020, the bike you’re seeing here was a partially modified 1984 BMW R65 upon arrival at Ellaspede’s shop. Its previous owner had been thinking along the right lines with the mods he already performed, but the old-school Beemer still looked unfinished and was in dire need of some TLC from a mechanical standpoint.
As such, the Ellaspede crew got started with a comprehensive overhaul of the motorcycle’s engine and drivetrain componentry. Its 50-hp, 649cc boxer-twin mill got rebuilt inside out, finished in a coat of black paint, and fitted with K&N air filters. That superb high-mounted exhaust system was one of the items installed under prior ownership, and Douglas didn’t think twice about having it retained.
The Brisbane-based garage was, however, asked to fabricate a custom heat shield in order to keep temperature levels in check near the rider’s leg. Next, they got rid of the R65’s modified subframe to make room for a handmade chromoly substitute, subsequently treating the entire skeleton to a layer of satin-black powder coating.
In terms of suspension upgrades out back, one may find a premium pair of Ikon 7610 shocks with progressive springs. At the front end, we still see the bike’s original forks, but they’ve been refurbished by way of modern seals, springs, and dampening goodies. The groovy fuel tank you’ll spot center-stage was already present when Doug got his hands on this machine and it, too, has been kept in play.
Further back sits a CNC-milled seat pan topped with slim leather saddle that’s been fashioned in-house, and there’s a bespoke rear fender occupying the southernmost portion. LED lighting from Koso and a minimalistic license plate bracket have been attached right at the end, while the OEM front fender was trimmed and repositioned to delete some visual mass.
As far as the classic BMW’s electrics are concerned, Ellaspede had its battery and wiring harness replaced with modern alternatives. Then, they added discreet, yet bright Motogadget turn signals at both ends, besides keeping the cockpit ultra-tidy with underslung mirrors and a digital speedo.
The new instrumentation is neatly placed in between the top clamp and fuel chamber. Additional stopping power was also a requirement, so the lads proceeded to restore both the front and rear brakes. We’re not told if the headlamp and dual-sport tires came with the donor or were installed during this transformation, but they certainly look right at home on this build!
It should go without saying Douglas was dumbfounded upon seeing the fruit of Ellaspede’s labor, and the fact that it’s actually road-legal means he can enjoy it wherever he pleases. There’s no available info regarding what he was charged, though, as the workshop doesn’t make such details public.
As such, the Ellaspede crew got started with a comprehensive overhaul of the motorcycle’s engine and drivetrain componentry. Its 50-hp, 649cc boxer-twin mill got rebuilt inside out, finished in a coat of black paint, and fitted with K&N air filters. That superb high-mounted exhaust system was one of the items installed under prior ownership, and Douglas didn’t think twice about having it retained.
The Brisbane-based garage was, however, asked to fabricate a custom heat shield in order to keep temperature levels in check near the rider’s leg. Next, they got rid of the R65’s modified subframe to make room for a handmade chromoly substitute, subsequently treating the entire skeleton to a layer of satin-black powder coating.
In terms of suspension upgrades out back, one may find a premium pair of Ikon 7610 shocks with progressive springs. At the front end, we still see the bike’s original forks, but they’ve been refurbished by way of modern seals, springs, and dampening goodies. The groovy fuel tank you’ll spot center-stage was already present when Doug got his hands on this machine and it, too, has been kept in play.
Further back sits a CNC-milled seat pan topped with slim leather saddle that’s been fashioned in-house, and there’s a bespoke rear fender occupying the southernmost portion. LED lighting from Koso and a minimalistic license plate bracket have been attached right at the end, while the OEM front fender was trimmed and repositioned to delete some visual mass.
As far as the classic BMW’s electrics are concerned, Ellaspede had its battery and wiring harness replaced with modern alternatives. Then, they added discreet, yet bright Motogadget turn signals at both ends, besides keeping the cockpit ultra-tidy with underslung mirrors and a digital speedo.
The new instrumentation is neatly placed in between the top clamp and fuel chamber. Additional stopping power was also a requirement, so the lads proceeded to restore both the front and rear brakes. We’re not told if the headlamp and dual-sport tires came with the donor or were installed during this transformation, but they certainly look right at home on this build!
It should go without saying Douglas was dumbfounded upon seeing the fruit of Ellaspede’s labor, and the fact that it’s actually road-legal means he can enjoy it wherever he pleases. There’s no available info regarding what he was charged, though, as the workshop doesn’t make such details public.