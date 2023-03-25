Tuned BMW X6 M Needs to Join the Army, Some Stars and Stripes Would Be Welcomed

Are you one of those people who think crossover coupes are pretty? Well, then you need an eye exam to see what Larte Design recently came up with, as chances are you’ll fall for it. It’s a BMW X6 M with a special hue and a dedicated body kit, which needs to become the focus of the camera lens in a better landscape if you ask us.
For the most part, it’s a nicely-done project, and it definitely stands out next to the run-of-the-mill X6 Ms that one usually encounters on the road. It has that green hue to thank for that, which kind of sends military vibes. Too bad they didn’t apply it to something more worthy.
The visual makeover continues with a body kit that was signed by the aforementioned tuner. The company gave it a few add-ons all around that further contribute to the look-at-me stance. These include stuff such as the new hood, which is more muscular than the stock one, a chin spoiler with a three-piece design, grille attachment, new side mirror casings, and door trim. Further back, it has a pair of spoilers sitting above and below the rear windscreen, bumper pads, and diffuser that features additional brake lights and still incorporates the quad exhaust pipes.
Larte says the entry sills pretty much round off the tuning job of the pictured X6 M. However, we’d also note other stuff, like the privacy windows, which have an extra tint compared to what rolls off the assembly line, and the dark-yellow brake calipers visible behind the alloys. And speaking of the Y-spoke set that has a lot of concavity to it, it doesn’t look like the OEM one. Then again, we’re by no means wheel experts, so you may want to take this ‘information’ with a pinch of salt.
The same goes for the interior and pricing part too, as the tuner hasn’t said anything about them at all. Still, interested parties should reach out to them to find out how much it costs to make their X6 M look like this.
On a final note, we will remind you that the X6 M is a $127,200 affair in the New World, excluding destination, fees, and options. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 powering it produces 617 hp (625 ps/460 kW), transferred to the front and rear axles via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. 3.7 seconds are needed to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph), and it can keep pushing up to 180 mph (290 kph) if you order yours with the M Driver’s Pack. Two of its biggest rivals in the segment, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe and the Audi RS Q8, start at $120,700 and $125,800 respectively.
