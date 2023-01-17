This 2023 BMW X6 M Competition Is Garnished With Carbon Fiber, Looks Like a Monster

BMW’s X6 M Competition is one of the most interesting SUVs out there. Born from a concept that took the automotive world by surprise and became a trendsetter, the current high-performance version of the popular vehicle gets special treatment. Here’s how it ended up looking so badass.
Rarely does an unconventional-looking SUV like this one need any kind of introduction, but since we’re talking about possibly one of the most interesting cars of this type currently on sale… Well, we must give it a go! The current-gen X6 M Competition is one of BMW M’s coolest vehicles on sale today. Sporting a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine capable of an output of 617 hp (625 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, this very unpractical yet wildly attractive thing can shift your perception about how speed should be felt in a car that weighs 6,614 lb (3,000 kg).
However, in today’s world things like the Model X Plaid exist. So, internal combustion engine (ICE) cars must pick up the pace if they don’t want to be left behind. That may be one of the reasons why the Bavarian automaker upgraded the V8 engine which now bears the S68 indicative and has been installed for the first time on the brand-new X7 M60i.
Despite all this, for many prospective buyers, the absence of a shouty engine and its specific noise is enough to make them ignore the all-electric vehicle. But some want to find themselves sitting behind the wheel of a loud, fossil-fuel-burning, and inefficient SUV or, as BMW calls the X6, SAC – Sports Activity Coupe. For these specific types of customers, the manufacturer may be unable to deliver exactly what they want. So, what happens when the factory spec isn’t enough? Well, somebody thought of this as well.
Enter Larte Design. Of course, a Germany-based corporation is the one behind this operation that manages to enhance an already exhilarating car like the X6 M which came from the plant in its most aggresive form - the Competition spec. In this particular case, the tuning house added many, many goodies. As you’ll see in the video down below and in the article’s photo gallery, Larte made sure to install a couple of parts that do not look cheap. Together, they make the SAC look extra mean. The good news is that everything was previously tested to make sure the upgrades can happily withstand everything that happens when the vehicle reaches 186 mph (300 kph).
The tuning house added a new hood, a new three-piece front splitter, enhanced the bumper with carbon fiber inserts, and the grille received an overlay. This X6 M Competition also received mirror covers, door sills, upper and lower spoilers, a carbon fiber addition for the trunk lid, a motorsport-inspired diffuser that has milled muffler pipes, and extra brake lights.
If you have an X6 and what to give it the same treatment, you must know that it takes around 10 working days to finish it properly. Larte can also give customers the option to have almost any element covered in aged bronze for a little bit more pizzaz.
The cherry on top, however, is the forged carbon fiber wheels. Even though forged carbon fiber shines when complicated weird-angled high-strength pieces are needed, in this case, the paste or tiny chopped carbon fibers that are mashed together to create these wheels provide additional stiffness and are harder to break in case of unwanted impact. Mind you, they’re expensive to replace.
But until you have to worry about changing your forged carbon fiber wheels, make sure to indulge yourself in this great-looking X6, and don’t forget that a much-awaited facelift is in the works!
