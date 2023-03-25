This High-Tech School Bus Has Been Transformed Into an Off-Grid Mobile Home by One Guy

A full-fledged home for life on the road is not impossible. With a little bit of imagination and hard work, this can become a real adventure. This school bus does not serve the purpose it was meant for anymore, but it found a new life. At the hands of an ingenious man who converted it into a mobile home, this skoolie brings a homey feeling on the road. And if that is not enough, then you might be amazed that it is fully packed with tech features and whatnot.

28 photos Photo: Tiny House Expedition / YouTube