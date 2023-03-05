Ultra-Powerful BMW X6 M Doesn't Know What a Lamborghini Urus Is

Unlike its original predecessor, which paved the road for crossover coupes, the latest-gen BMW X6 is not a niche vehicle anymore. It has some direct rivals in its sights from Mercedes, Porsche, and Audi, like the GLE Coupe, Cayenne Coupe, and Q8. And in the range-topping flavors, it is something to write home about – that would be in terms of performance because it definitely won’t win any beauty contests.
Offered as a less practical and more expensive alternative to the X5 M, the BMW X6 M is basically the same car beneath the ‘coupe’-like skin. It packs the same powertrain, uses an identical transmission, and enjoys the same M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system, and on a good day, with someone who knows what they’re doing holding the wheel, it could pose a threat to the players in the upper segment.
That doesn’t mean that it will beat them on every occasion, not with 616 horsepower available on tap, which translates to 625 metric horses or 460 kilowatts. The X6 M’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine develops 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, and it brags about doing the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds. Order yours with the optional M Driver’s Pack, and it will max out at 180 mph (290 kph).
Now, the stock BMW X6 M may have enough grunt to take on some previous generation exotic models, but it cannot mix it with the modern establishment that has blue blood running through its veins. Fortunately, there are a few tuners out there that can make yours much more agile, and G-Power is one of them. With a turbocharger upgrade, new downpipes, exhaust system, remapped software, and a few other bells and whistles, they can boost the output to a jaw-dropping 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW).
Mind you, that is in the range-topping configuration, which is something that the pictured SAC (sports activity coupe) doesn’t feature. Instead, it is equipped with a slightly less potent bundle that gives it enough oomph to send shivers down the spines of the Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, and Aston Martin DBX707. According to the tuner, this one has no less than 820 ps (808 hp/603 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque to play with. They haven’t disclosed the new sprint time, but it can probably deal with it in close to 3 seconds dead.
The removal of the V-max limiter is on the options list, as is the exhaust burble for a more notable presence. G-Power can also replace the M steering wheel with their own carbon fiber-made one, complete with paddle shifters and LED illumination. They have other things in store too, and a wacky body kit is not among them, because they still know how to keep it classy.
