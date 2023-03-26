This 5th Wheel RV Is No Different From a House and Manages To Accommodate a Family of Six

It is quite clear that living in a mobile home and ditching the constraints of a normal lifestyle has been on the rise for the past years. And there might be a few reasons behind that. With the prices in the housing market seemingly on a continuous upward trajectory, people are changing their minds about owning a conventional home. On the flip side, others just want a bit more freedom and time with the family.
But this is usually a territory into which young couples venture, or at most small families with one kid, so it is mind-blowing to see a family of six opting to live in a mobile home. Such a colossal undertaking sounds like a daunting challenge at best. But with some careful planning and a large 5th-wheel RV, Nick and Lorna managed to do just that.
The family went from a 44,000 sq ft (4,088 sq m) home to a 400 sq ft (37 sq m) RV. It might sound like a crazy idea, but all the possessions they had did not count much in comparison to the time spent closer to their children. Lorna thinks this new lifestyle made them realize that money was not everything, and they discovered a new currency that dictates their life. And that currency is time, adventure, and getting to know each other.
The interior of their RV looks like a true traditional home, with lots of space and a homey feeling. The kitchen and living room are in an open-space concept, which is almost a must in all mobile homes. A big family requires a big and functional kitchen with an even bigger fridge. It is the most important place in the house, as Lorna says. For this reason, it has tons of prep space and many appliances. The small sink was replaced by a giant one and was placed on a new butcher block countertop. A residential oven and a four-burner stovetop can also be found here. Lorna also wanted a pantry that would not take up much space, and a vertical cabinet was the best answer. There is no designated dining area, so dinner is not served on a table. Instead, the whole family gathers around the kitchen and eats on the large countertop.
The bathroom is not too small, as you usually see in mobile homes, but there is still not much space for storage. However, it has a shower cabin, a mirror, a bathroom vanity with a sink, and a toilet. The whole area was redecorated before moving since most of these fixtures were small and weirdly shaped.
Another important part of the RV is the kids' bedroom. Managing to fit four kids in one area and still have lots of space for a large TV and two desks is a Superman task. But it was possible by adding two bunk beds on the left and right sides of the room. Underneath one of these beds is the space for clothes. It consists of four drawers, one for each kid. There is also a clothing rack for more special clothes, such as shirts.
RV. Lorna truly spoiled herself by adding a vanity desk decorated with flowers, crystals, and lots and lots of perfume bottles. She also has a cabinet behind the bedroom door with even more makeup, skincare items, and stylish jewelry.
As far as the bed itself is concerned, a queen-size mattress was chosen, which leaves a bit of room for access on either side, creating the illusion of more space. Somehow, the couple even managed to fit a folding table and a chair here to serve as a workplace.
One of the questions that come to mind for many people is, how do they make money on the road? Well, remote jobs are one of the answers. But Lorna and Nick are focusing on their social media channels, where they post different kinds of videos, including of their RV adventures.
They do not mention the price of this trailer home, but the model is a 43 ft (13 m) 5th wheel RV Sabre Cobalt built by Forest River. This brand has been on the market since 1996 and has lots of models in different sizes. Depending on the year and the model you choose, it might end up costing around $100,000. It sounds like an obnoxious price, but keep in mind that you get not only a vehicle but also a place to call home.
Overall, this is a great choice, as it alleviates much of the stress associated with downsizing. The biggest issue here is the cost, which is comparable to some houses, with the tradeoff that this one can be taken everywhere.
