This Tiny Home Is Rustic, Welcoming and Thrifty, and It Only Cost $25K

Downsizing is getting more and more traction every day, as the new generations aren’t as concerned with material possessions and don’t really want to be tied down to one specific place. With that particular area of minimalism on the rise, tiny/mobile homes are becoming ever more popular.
But not all of these creations are born equal, with some being more compromising in terms of comfort than others, trading space for mobility. This is not that sort of mobile home, but rather one meant to stay in place, yet able to be towed to a different place if need be.
This added stability brings with it the chance to decorate the exterior as well as the interior, making it feel more like a true home. And this tiny home serves as a great example of that, having a front porch that houses a few plants and even a pond, which adds some much-needed serenity and a place to enjoy a cup of coffee.
Peace of mind is another feature offered by a tiny home compared to an RV or bus conversion, as making it off-grid capable is not a concern. The build can be designed with shore connections in mind, which frees up some space to be used for living. As power is supplied from the grid, that also means no solar panels are needed. So, there is no need to have a bay dedicated to batteries, inverters, and whatnot, reducing the overall complexity of the build.
The rest of the exterior appearance is not too shabby either, as this tiny house is covered in cedar shakes, making it look rustic. The interior matches the thrifty rustic theme, as most of the materials used are reclaimed. This truly befits a tiny home, as downsizing goes hand in hand with being more conscious about the environment.
bohemian style is somehow coherent, and the abundance of natural light makes it look a lot more spacious than it is. Granted, the choice of creating a loft for the bedroom also plays an important part in this, as it frees a lot of room in this limited space. But a skylight and a stained glass window are a nice touch here, making it a bit airier.
On the other hand, opting for a loft bed leaves little room in this area, relegating it only as the sleeping quarter. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as having a place you only use for sleeping tricks the brain into feeling more relaxed when you go there.
Saving money on top of all of this is just a sweet bonus, helping this build stay within a relatively small budget of just $25,000, despite the trailer upon which it’s based being brand new and made specifically for tiny homes.
Speaking of reclaimed materials, there are quite a few examples all over this home, all of which seem to integrate seamlessly into the rustic vibe. Starting with the front-facing wall, it has been made from salvaged material in its entirety, with the reclaimed window even serving to determine the slope of the roof.
Otherwise, the kitchen is nothing special, with a modest size and limited countertop space. But the redeeming feature here is the great use of space, with a lot of utensils hanging on the walls or sitting on window sills.
One downside is that the place does seem a bit overcrowded. The wall opposite the countertops is partly taken up by a full-size fridge. Next to it, there is also the closet, which is rather generous, consisting of not only a few drawers but also a small hanging space.
The living room seems rather empty in comparison. But that is a compliment, as the minimalist arrangement feels serene and relaxing. The central piece here is a reclaimed couch that sits right in front of a swivel-mounted TV. This arrangement seems to be a good balance between looks and practicality.
The bathroom comes last, and it’s a relatively standard affair for a tiny home, with a small exception. The floor here is not the standard shower tray but rather a DIY creation made out of pennies, which gives it a unique look.
Other than that, there aren’t many features of note. The shower head has exposed piping, the toilet is of the composting variety and there is no vanity here. There is, however, one generous wall cabinet with a mirror on it, which can come in handy for some self-care.
Overall, the rustic vibe of this tiny home is complemented by a coherent aesthetic, making it feel warm and welcoming. It could serve as a nice blueprint for anyone looking to downsize, especially considering the relatively small budget with which it was achieved.
