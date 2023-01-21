Mitsubishi Marks 40 Years in the USA With Special Outlander and Outlander PHEV Editions

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary in the US, Mitsubishi Motors is launching special editions of the Outlander 2023. Both the Outlander iteration with a combustion engine and the Outlander PHEV will be part of this special offering.
The Anniversary Editions come with some modifications, including a unique paint scheme, special badging, and premium accessories, and they offer special value.
The celebratory Outlander model has the same black and saddle tan quilted leather door inserts, black headliner and pillars, and semi-aniline leather seats as the SEL Premium Package, but also features a special Black Diamond and Bronze paint scheme and 40th Anniversary badges. Additionally, it comes with the Super All-wheel Control all-wheel drive system, power panoramic sunroof, Bose Premium sound system, and 10.8-inch Head-Up Display as standard.
Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition with combustion engine includes all the features of the Outlander SEL Premium Package, but also comes with some extras. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch head-up display, and a 9-inch infotainment system. The car is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine developing 135 kW - 184 ps (181 hp) and 245 Nm (181 lb-ft) of torque, an automatic transmission (CVT), and all-wheel drive. The price for this edition is $39,995. Right now on Mitsubishi's, website a standard Outlander has a base price starting at $27,595.
The Outlander PHEV 40th Anniversary Edition includes all the features of the Outlander PHEV SEL Premium trim and additional equipment identical to the ICE (internal combustion engine) Outlander 40th Anniversary Edition, for $49,995. For comparison, the regular Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV starts at $39,845.
The PHEV Japanese model uses a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 248 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), from the gasoline engine and two electric motors. The total range is 420 miles (about 676 km). With the 20 kWh battery pack fully charged it can drive on electricity alone up to 38 miles (61 km).
They're pretty subtle changes for a Special Edition, and we'd have been happy to see consistent changes in power or exterior design that would make the Outlander more recognizable on the road. However, according to the press release, the situation remains unchanged under the hood.
We would have liked to see a sportier version, a more aggressive front end, a more prominent tailgate to break the monotony of a classic SUV, coupled with more powerful engines, but for that, we hope we won't have to wait another 40 years for a truly special edition.
The company is also focused on the future. Mitsubishi Motors has big plans for expansion, with the opening of its new North American headquarters and a revamped vehicle range, led by the Outlander 2022 and Outlander PHEV 2023.
Even though the special edition launch announcement was made on January 20, 2023, and it's called the 40th Anniversary, it should be mentioned that Mitsubishi Motors was selling vehicles in the US even before 1981, but not under its company name. That means it would have been 40 years old in 2021.
Up until 1981, the company's cars were sold under the Dodge or Plymouth brand in the US, through a partnership with Chrysler Corporation. But in 1981, the company created an official presence under the name Mitsubishi Motor Sales of America. Cars were then sold through an initial network of 70 dealers.
