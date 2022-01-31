Your 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Could Die on You, Recall Issued in the U.S.

Did you recently buy a brand new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander? Don’t go anywhere if you did, because this story probably concerns you.
In a document released a few days ago, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, built from February 8 to October 12, 2021, may experience engine stalling issues.
There are 16,616 units of the mid-size crossover that will have to be taken back to the dealers for repairs, as approximately 1% of them, according to the safety agency, could have been assembled with defective fuel pumps.
The problem is blamed on the supplier, TI Automotive Japan Gunma Ltd., which may not have fused correctly the commutator and wires in the fuel pump. As a result, these parts could suffer from abnormal wear, affecting the fuel pump that would not supply the juice to the engine, leading to stalling, and potentially increasing the risk of an accident.
Mitsubishi kicked off the investigation last June, after they received five field reports from the U.S. of A. of stalled or engines that did not start. Until November, it received a total of 21 reports, and subsequent to inspection, they discovered the root cause. On January 17, they decided to address condition by announcing a safety recall, which should commence in mid-March.
The planned dealer notification date is scheduled for February 7, and owners should hear from the automaker on or before March 18. The company’s technicians will inspect all vehicles and replace their fuel pumps if necessary, and all work will be performed free of charge. Reimbursement is possible for those who have already fixed their rides, if they can prove it.
Concerned owners with questions on the topic can reach out to Mitsubishi at 1-888-648-7820, and/or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. The official number for this recall is SR-22-001.
