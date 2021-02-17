Blast From the Past: Mil V-12, the Largest, Most Useless Helicopter Ever

4 Mitsubishi to Shake Up Entire U.S. Lineup, All-New Outlander Coming Q2 2021

2 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Looks Almost Real in Sharp, Accurate Rendering

More on this:

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Takes a Serious Leap Forward to Save The Brand

Pushed to the limits of extinction, Mitsubishi signed a deal with Renault-Nissan, joined the Alliance, and the first result was the 2022 Outlander, a new SUV that carries the burden of a life-saver for the three-diamonds brand. 47 photos SUV on the market. While its first generation had a slow start due to lack of engine variations, the second generation offered better solutions. Unfortunately, that one came in 2006 just in time to be hit by the world financial crisis. The third generation came after only six years and brought one of the most important cars in Mitsubishi's lineup: the



Almost a decade later, and after a few facelifts for the third generation, Mitsubishi has finally introduced the fourth generation of the Outlander. This time, it is an entirely new vehicle with a bold new design. The SUV is based on the "I-Fu-Do-Do" concept and shows an aggressive front fascia with its high-mounted LED daytime running lights. Its LED headlights are now placed lower, at mid-height on the front, tall bumper. A three-slats chromed grille sports the three-diamonds badge of the Japanese carmaker.



The designers made the deeply sculptured side panels for the doors and fenders to emphasize the car's dynamic behavior, even though the







The interior seat arrangement allows the second row to be folded in a 40/20/40 split. With all the seats folded up to the front row, the carmaker promises a loading length of up to 2 meters (80.3 inches). Mitsubishi has expanded the loading width through the tailgate to 37.4 in (950 mm) from 31.5 in (800 mm). With the first and second rows in place, the trunk can accommodate up to four golf bags under the tonneau cover. Besides, the 2022 Outlander features two side boxes and an under-floor storage area.



For the instrument cluster,



CVT transmission with eight preset gears for those willing to shift by themselves or for engine braking.



Finally, the all-wheel-drive system has been improved with a new center differential that enables a faster response to slippery terrain. Mitsubishi has also installed a new steering system with 2.6 turns from lock to lock instead of the 3.3 needed for its predecessor. When Mitsubishi introduced the Outlander's first generation in 2001, it was just anotheron the market. While its first generation had a slow start due to lack of engine variations, the second generation offered better solutions. Unfortunately, that one came in 2006 just in time to be hit by the world financial crisis. The third generation came after only six years and brought one of the most important cars in Mitsubishi's lineup: the plug-in hybrid version , one of the best and the brand's best seller in Europe.Almost a decade later, and after a few facelifts for the third generation, Mitsubishi has finally introduced the fourth generation of the Outlander. This time, it is an entirely new vehicle with a bold new design. The SUV is based on the "I-Fu-Do-Do" concept and shows an aggressive front fascia with its high-mounted LED daytime running lights. Its LED headlights are now placed lower, at mid-height on the front, tall bumper. A three-slats chromed grille sports the three-diamonds badge of the Japanese carmaker.The designers made the deeply sculptured side panels for the doors and fenders to emphasize the car's dynamic behavior, even though the 2022 Outlander is not a sports car. In the back, the SUV adopts a new rear design identity named "Hexaguard Horizon" that supports the broad and sophisticated SUV look. The arrow-like LED lights point toward the center-mounted badge from the tailgate.Inside, depending on the trim level, the Outlander reveals a new concept design for the Japanese brand. Its high-bolstered seats, tall center console, and straight lines for the dashboard show a new approach to the minimalist design concept. From fabric to leather, depending on the trim level, the Outlander tries to show a distinct approach to its customers, depending on their wallets. Despite its longer wheelbase, the fourth generation of the Japanese SUV features a shorter cabin with a lower interior height. Yet, thanks to the new seats, it offers more room for up to seven passengers.The interior seat arrangement allows the second row to be folded in a 40/20/40 split. With all the seats folded up to the front row, the carmaker promises a loading length of up to 2 meters (80.3 inches). Mitsubishi has expanded the loading width through the tailgate to 37.4 in (950 mm) from 31.5 in (800 mm). With the first and second rows in place, the trunk can accommodate up to four golf bags under the tonneau cover. Besides, the 2022 Outlander features two side boxes and an under-floor storage area.For the instrument cluster, Mitsubishi offers the option of a 12.3-inch digital display on higher trim levels, while the lower ones receive a set of analog dials with a small TFT screen in the middle. On top of the center stack, in a floating-style design, the carmaker has installed an 8-inch touch-screen for the infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. For the upper trim levels, Mitsubishi offers an option for a 9-inch touch-screen that provides a navigation system.For the drivetrain, the carmaker has leveraged its access to the Alliance's parts bin. The 2022 Outlander packs a new 2.5-liter gasoline engine that provides more power while consuming less than the older units installed on the previous generation. Another vital improvement for the fourth generation is the introduction of atransmission with eight preset gears for those willing to shift by themselves or for engine braking.Finally, the all-wheel-drive system has been improved with a new center differential that enables a faster response to slippery terrain. Mitsubishi has also installed a new steering system with 2.6 turns from lock to lock instead of the 3.3 needed for its predecessor.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Download attachment: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander (PDF)