America, Come Get Your Refreshed 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross From $23,395

After the unveiling of the facelifted Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross back in October, we finally have official word about its U.S. pricing. The 2022 Eclipse Cross can be had from $23,395 in entry-level ES 2WD trim, with buyers able to add the optional Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWD) all-wheel drive system for an additional $1,600. This option is available on all trim levels.
Moving up in the range you get the LE trim ($24,745), SE ($26,145), SE with Panorama Package ($27,145), SEL ($27,395), and SEL with Touring Package ($29,495). The prices exclude a $1,195 destination charge.
On the outside, the 2022 Eclipse Cross has been thoroughly redesigned, featuring a more striking Dynamic Shield grille, new light units, plus a revised rear hatchback. Overall, the crossover has gained an extra five inches in length, now measuring 178.9 inches (4,544 mm).
There are plenty of novelties on the inside as well, with LE, SE, and SEL trims now getting heated seats (for driver and front passenger). A heated steering wheel, meanwhile, is standard on the SEL trim, with the SEL with Touring package adding heated rear seats. Buyers also get a light grey leather seat option with black accents, available exclusively on SEL models, which also come with an optional power passenger seat.
The new 8-inch infotainment system is available on LE, SE and SEL trims, and now comes with a pair of tuning knobs for easier use. This unit also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard. It’s worth noting that entry-level ES models only get a 7-inch display.
Buy an Eclipse Cross SE or SEL and you also get sat-nav with an industry-first embedded ‘what3words’ integration.
“As a global addressing system, what3words divides the world into a grid of three-meter-by-three-meter squares, each of which is assigned a unique what3words address. The system allows pinpoint navigation, even in remote, unpopulated areas, offering greater accuracy and specificity than street address-based systems,” explains the carmaker.
As for active safety, the updated Eclipse Cross comes with standard Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection and Lane Departure warning across the board, while Automatic High Beam and rain-sensing wipers are standard on LE, SE, and SEL trims. However, only SE and above trims offer you Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert at no extra cost.
There's only one available engine option at the time, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit.
