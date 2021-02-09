America, Come Get Your Refreshed 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross From $23,395

After the unveiling of the facelifted Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross back in October, we finally have official word about its U.S. pricing. The 2022 Eclipse Cross can be had from $23,395 in entry-level ES 2WD trim, with buyers able to add the optional Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWD) all-wheel drive system for an additional $1,600. This option is available on all trim levels.

