Refreshed 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Is First for Oceania, Second for U.S.

While many fans eagerly awaited the moment Mitsubishi would resurrect its popular Eclipse nameplate, the Japanese automaker played a trick on their expectations by presenting it as a compact crossover SUV instead of a proper sports car back in 2017. Three years later, people are probably starting to come to terms with the new situation, so it’s a good thing the company is sticking to its ambitious plan to revamp its U.S. lineup.

43 photos