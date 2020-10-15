Refreshed 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Is First for Oceania, Second for U.S.

While many fans eagerly awaited the moment Mitsubishi would resurrect its popular Eclipse nameplate, the Japanese automaker played a trick on their expectations by presenting it as a compact crossover SUV instead of a proper sports car back in 2017. Three years later, people are probably starting to come to terms with the new situation, so it’s a good thing the company is sticking to its ambitious plan to revamp its U.S. lineup.
Let’s face it, Mitsubishi is but a shadow of the proud rally-pedigreed automaker it used to be. Living on fan glory reminiscing the good old days of the Lancer Evo is not exactly the best survival strategy, so back in July the carmaker announced an extensive plan to shake up its entire model roster in the United States.
The upgraded 2022 Eclipse Cross is an integral part of said strategy, though in keeping with the outline announced weeks ago it will not debut first on the U.S. market. Instead, the brand has revealed online the refreshed model with stylistic and comfort changes, as well as improved driving capabilities, also announcing that it will become first available in Australia and New Zealand.
These two Oceania markets will be getting the facelifted version starting next month, while the crucial U.S. market will have to wait a little longer, until the first quarter of next year. The wait is not even going to be the worst part, because the company has more bad news.
While every rival is throwing plug-in hybrid versions of their most successful models left and right, Mitsubishi is restricting the PHEV Eclipse Cross to “select markets,” with “no plans at this time to add the PHEV model for the U.S.”
Styling wise, the 2022 Eclipse Cross is not adopting a radical stance up front, instead using the latest evolution of the signature Dynamic Shield. Changes are most noticeable at the front bumper guard and headlight assembly level. The rear makes equally subtle – but impactful – changes, with a modified hatch and rear window that improves outward visibility. There are also reshaped taillights.
Inside, the modifications include a new atmosphere with black interior, silver details, light gray leather seats, and color-coordinated door cards. There’s also a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with physical volume and tuning knobs!) and the previous model’s touchpad has been eliminated entirely.
Its 1.5-liter MIVEC direct injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries on unchanged under the hood, hooked to continuously variable transmission (CVT) with sport mode and eight-speed manual program. The company has not shared any technical details pertaining to the newly announced plug-in hybrid version.
