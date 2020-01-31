2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Looks Even Sharper in Latest Rendering

Mitsubishi is one of those small automakers that need to invest almost all its money in one or two models to ensure they sell well. One of those models is the Eclipse Cross. They are developing a facelift for that right now, and could debut towards the end of 2020.
The Eclipse was a big sports car with a lot of power for the money, but the Eclipse Cross brings shame to its name. This subcompact crossover is still good to drive but comes with a small engine in a jacked-up body. For the facelift, Mitsubishi can at least update the styling.
The 2021 Eclipse Cross facelift was spotted a couple of times, undergoing testing in mainland Europe and Scandinavia. It should debut later this year, but the Russian website Kolesa has given everybody a sneak peek with this set of renderings.
We know plenty of people who bought the Eclipse Cross and loved it. It's easy to drive, has only one powertrain that's reasonably good and is affordable. The look is pretty cool too, like a combo between a Honda Civic and an Outlander.
During the 2021 facelift, they are going to name the headlights a little more narrow and generally give it a high-tech appearance. Around the back, they are re-shaping the trunk and taillights. The new design will be cheaper to make and less confusing on the eye. It kind of looks like the Toyota C-HR back there!
All quiet on the engine front. North America could have the same 1.5-liter turbo carrying over from the previous model year with 152 horsepower. The Europeans currently have the same T-MIVEC turbo unit, but it may not be clean enough at 151 grams per kilometer. Since Mitsubishi is now part of the Nissan family, this could get replaced by a 115 hp 1-liter or a 140-160 hp 1.3-liter.
