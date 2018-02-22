2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross U.S. Pricing Starts at $24,290

Now, that's about $10,000 more than a Mirage
, but we think it's easily worth that money based on the way it looks and drives.
There are four trim levels to choose from, starting with ES. The engine in this one is shared with all the other models, and it's a 1.5-liter turbo with 152-hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. As standard, this is routed to the front wheels via a CVT
, but you can get AWD
for just $600.
Mitsubishi calls this system "Super All-Wheel Control," and while we don't know what's so super about it, the S-AWC is standard for both the $25,890 LE model and the $27,390 SE.
If you really want to go crazy with the options, you'll have to start with the range-topping Eclipse Cross SEL. A lot of stuff is neatly bundled into the $2,500 Touring Package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, 710-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers, roof rails, heated steering, auto-dimming headlights, forward collision, lane departure and high-beam assist.
Weirdly, "Rear Park Assist Sensors" is a $510 option, even on the top trim level, even though the industry is moving towards it being standard. But at least the 7-inch infotainment comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus voice recognition via Google or Siri.
"2018 represents an exciting next chapter for Mitsubishi Motors, and the all-new Eclipse Cross is a large part of that story,"
said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, MMNA. "The Eclipse Cross builds on the strong Mitsubishi heritage of automotive performance, technology and fun-to-drive dynamics revived in a CUV. We're excited to add the Eclipse Cross to our established CUV lineup and know it will continue to fuel the brands current sales momentum."