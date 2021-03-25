3 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Three-Row SUV Priced From $25,795 in the U.S.

1 If It Looks and Moves Like a Renault, It’s a Mitsubishi

More on this:

TFL Checks Out the All-New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, Third-Row Space Is Tight

Redesigned from the ground up, the 2022 Outlander isn’t exactly a Mitsubishi . The CMF-C/D platform from Nissan and Renault underpins it, and carryover bits and pieces from the Rogue don’t stop here. 47 photos



Speaking of family-oriented stuff, Roman Mica of The Fast Lane had just enough legroom in the second row behind his driving position. He barely squeezes into the rearmost row, and obviously enough, his 6’2” (1.88 meters) height is too much for a wheelbase of 106.5 inches (2,706 millimeters).



Headroom isn’t stellar eighter, which is a bit curious given the flat roof with a small depression in the headliner in that area. TFL’s Roman Mica getting out of the third-row bench is a sight to behold, but looking at the bigger picture, Mitsubishi has vastly improved the Outlander both inside and out.



From the Land Rover-esque lettering on the front edge of the hood to the headlights' quirkiness and diamond stitching on the seats and doors, there’s a lot to like about the fourth-gen model. Even the cargo area behind the third-row seats is pretty good for a compact crossover, and the reviewer especially likes how easy it is to get acquainted with all the controls.



The first Mitsubishi ever with shift-by-wire technology can also be equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Thankfully, the touchscreen infotainment system features volume and tune knobs, but it’s on the dated side of software, design, and processing power.



If you’re in the market for an Outlander, pricing starts at AWD adds $1,000 to the tally, and the SEL Touring Package tops the range at $36,445.



The only engine available is internally referred to as PR25DD, a four-cylinder motor developed by none other than Nissan. What’s more, the continuously variable transmission with simulated gears is also shared. A fair bit more stylish than Nissan’s compact crossover, the Outlander does have the upper hand in practicality thanks to third-row seating.Speaking of family-oriented stuff, Roman Mica of The Fast Lane had just enough legroom in the second row behind his driving position. He barely squeezes into the rearmost row, and obviously enough, his 6’2” (1.88 meters) height is too much for a wheelbase of 106.5 inches (2,706 millimeters).Headroom isn’t stellar eighter, which is a bit curious given the flat roof with a small depression in the headliner in that area. TFL’s Roman Mica getting out of the third-row bench is a sight to behold, but looking at the bigger picture, Mitsubishi has vastly improved the Outlander both inside and out.From the Land Rover-esque lettering on the front edge of the hood to the headlights' quirkiness and diamond stitching on the seats and doors, there’s a lot to like about the fourth-gen model. Even the cargo area behind the third-row seats is pretty good for a compact crossover, and the reviewer especially likes how easy it is to get acquainted with all the controls.The first Mitsubishi ever with shift-by-wire technology can also be equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. Thankfully, the touchscreen infotainment system features volume and tune knobs, but it’s on the dated side of software, design, and processing power.If you’re in the market for an Outlander, pricing starts at $25,795 excluding destination charge or $45 more than the Nissan Rogue.adds $1,000 to the tally, and the SEL Touring Package tops the range at $36,445.