2022 Mitsubishi Outlander EVO Puts the Virtual Kibosh on Acura’s Sporty RDX Crossover

Go ahead, call it blasphemous. A Mitsubishi crossover bearing the name Evolution? Say it three times in front of a mirror and retired four-time WRC champion Tommi Makinen will spontaneously manifest himself before your eyes and clonk you over the head with a scale model Lancer EVO.
Alright, maybe none of those things are going to happen, but rest assured that the concept of a fast EVO-spec people hauler from Mitsubishi is quite unheard of. Having said that, the Japanese carmaker has produced rally-inspired SUVs in the past, including the Dakar Rally-conquering Pajero. This means that a hypothetical Outlander EVO model wouldn’t be THAT far-fetched.
It would of course have to be based on the latest 2022 Outlander, just as you see in this rendering by Kolesa. It would also be considerably sportier than the Rebelle Rally Outlander unveiled earlier this year. That one was just a regular Outlander with a rally heritage livery.
An EVO on the other hand would need “better everything” – more power, better steering, better suspension, lower ride height, larger wheels, sporty interior and of course, blacked-out trim. Basically, everything you see rendered here, as far as aesthetics are concerned.
One could make the case that such an SUV would rival the likes of the 2022 Acura RDX, and on paper, this comparison looks really good.
The latter is powered by a turbocharged 272 hp (275 ps) 2.0-liter inline-4 engine and in its final iteration, the Lancer Evolution produced a similar 276 hp (280 ps), also courtesy of a 2.0L turbo-4 unit. Oh, and let's not forget that in US-spec, the Lancer EVO X actually had a little extra muscle (compared to other market specs), putting down a total of 291 hp (295 ps).
Hypotheticals aside, the 2022 Outlander is already on sale in the U.S. from $26,095. Power comes from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit, good for 181 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, a plug-in hybrid variant is scheduled to go on sale in the second half of next year.
