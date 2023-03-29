Someone Call 911, the Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake Cross Looks Ready for a Dakar Trip

Could there possibly be any room for yet another blue-blooded overlander? After all, Porsche has brought back the 911 Safari albeit with the Dakar suffix, and Lamborghini has dipped its fingers into this niche for the first time with the more stunning Huracan Sterrato.
A logical move would see some other similar rides get the jacked-up treatment, though it appears that neither Ferrari nor McLaren is interested in such a model. The same goes for Jaguar too, yet a hypothetical rival to the likes of the aforementioned cars does exist in the digital realm.
Unofficially christened the Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake Cross by sugardesign_1, it is pretty much an overlanding dream car that always looks ready for an adventure. The new body style, with the elongated roof, and a proper tailgate opening into a much more generous cargo area, makes it not only prettier, but way more practical than the standard one. Enhancing its hauling ability is the roof box.
Still sporting wide hips, and the same familiar design at both ends, albeit with some obvious tweaks, the so-called Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake Cross has a much more generous ground clearance than stock. This would allow it to venture farther off the beaten path, aided by the all-wheel drive system that would improve traction on slippery and/or sticky surfaces. Underbody protection would be required, and so would new wheels, with a smaller diameter, wrapped in chunkier rubber.
Since we’ve inevitably started speaking about some of the stuff that such a model would need, we also have to mention more rugged bumpers at both ends, complete with a bulbar up front, a winch that would come in handy whenever it gets stuck, and perhaps a snorkel too for an even better wading depth. A more extreme version of it would rock raptor paint like a champ, and bring an exoskeleton to the off-roading party. A long-travel suspension would be a must, but then again so would a low-range gearbox and a proper ladder-frame chassis in order for it to be a real off-roader.
Still, the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato are not that comfortable with taking on arduous tracks, despite the factory makeover that has made them a bit more adventurous and rugged-looking. Thus, a similar take on the Jaguar F-Type would not need to tap into its more extreme side to quench the thirst of off-roading enthusiasts for the simple fact that none of them would ever buy one for this purpose. That said, a jacked-up F-Type would be a great way for Jaguar to throw a punch at the Dakar and Sterrato without the company having to spend too much money on research and development. But would you favor it over its direct rivals?
