Jaguar F-Type Rejuvenated by Tuner, Still Doesn't Look Like a Proper 911 Rival

The Jaguar F-Type is one of the oldest cars still in production, and you can tell, even with the mid-cycle refresh. Production of the brand’s Porsche 911 challenger commenced at the Castle Bromwich factory in the UK ten years ago, and since then, numerous tuning companies have launched all sorts of aftermarket bits and pieces for it, some quite interesting, and others not so much.
But where does the project signed by JMS Fahrzeugteile stand? Well, in the former part, to be honest, because it is not an over-the-top proposal. The tuner has equipped it with components made by Piecha Design, after they took over the global distribution of such parts last April, expanding the portfolio to include models from various automakers.
As you can probably tell from the images released by JMS Fahrzeugteile, the upgrades suit the pre-facelifted iteration of the Jaguar F-Type. These comprise the chin spoiler attached to the front bumper, with side blades. The side skirts and rear diffuser are part of the novelties, and there is a rather big trunk lid spoiler available as well, although this part is destined for the coupe exclusively. A sports exhaust system with flaps, for the V6 and V8 engines, can be ordered from the tuner as well, with the tailpipes finished in black or polished stainless steel.
Since most tuning jobs in today’s car world also include shaving a few inches from the ground clearance, and fitting the car with new wheels, JMS Fahrzeugteile has these aspects covered too. The suspension features height-adjustable springs, or coilovers, which were developed in partnership with KW. For the wheels, you are looking at two options here, the 9x21-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear Schmidt Gambit set, and the 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear Barracuda Karizzma.
The tuner claims that other applications are available, without going into specifics, reminding interested parties that their products can be ordered from specialist shops or directly via their official website. You will have to reach out to them directly in order to find out how much everything costs, as the pricing information has not been released.
On a final note, we will remind you that the Jaguar F-Type is on its deathbed. The British marque will send it off after the new model year, and in the meantime, they are celebrating 75 years of sports car-making with a special edition. The 2024 F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 pack a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 444 hp (450 ps/331 kW) and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque in the former, and 567 hp (575 ps/423 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) in the latter. The lesser model comes in rear- or all-wheel drive guises, and the better-equipped one is offered with all-wheel drive exclusively. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is a 4.4-second deal in the F-Type 75, and it takes 3.5 seconds in the F-Type R 75. Top speed is 177 and 186 mph (285-300 kph) respectively.
