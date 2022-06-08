Drag Race: Jaguar F-Type R and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Engage in Lairy Catfight

There are literally tons of videos showing all sorts of Hellcat models taking on a variety of ultra-fast vehicles. That list has just grown to include a demonstration involving the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Jaguar F-Type R.
Both of them have a supercharged V8 under the hood, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, but this is where the similarities stop. You see, while the American muscle car is rear-wheel drive, the British sports car comes with the advantage of an all-wheel drive system. As a result, it should be, in theory at least, a bit quicker at launch from a standstill.
Now, it may be no SVR, but the Jaguar F-Type R is mighty fast, both in a straight line and on twisty roads. It brags about doing the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3.5 seconds, and it runs out of breath at 186 mph (300 kph). Powering it is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, with the ubiquitous mill pumping out 575 hp at 6,500 rpm and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque between 3,500 and 5,000 rpm.
As for the Challenger SRT Hellcat, everyone and their pet probably know that it is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile on a good day, with sticky tires on its feet and a skilled driver holding the wheel. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm), and from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is about as fast as its ad-hoc rival. Flat-out, it can do 199 mph (320 kph), so a bit more than the Jag’.
Having gone through the specs of both cars, think you can tell which one is quicker in a straight-line battle from a standing and a rolling start? This would be a good time to place a little bet before hitting the play button on the video that follows.
