Dodge Viper Drag Races Challenger Hellcat, What the Hell Happened?

Dodge’s Hellcat models have used the jaw-dropping amounts of power to their advantage at different drag racing events all over the world to give some more expensive models a black eye down the quarter-mile. For some reason, though, the punchiest ever made is still the dead and buried Demon.
At any given moment, one can reach out to Dodge and drive away in a brand new Hellcat from $61,850, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options.
And if they do, then they’ll have a whopping 717 hp and 656 lb-ft (889 Nm) of torque supercharged 6.2-liter V8 beast, which can deal with the quarter-mile in roughly 10 seconds on a good day and with a skilled driver at the helm, and max out at 199 mph (320 kph).
The Widebody model uses the same lump and carries a $6,000 premium, and if you want even more power, then the Redeye could be exactly what the doctor ordered. It kicks off at $73,450 for the normal variant and $79,850 for the Widebody, bringing 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) to the party. The latter is capable of hitting the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in 3.4 seconds and can keep pushing up to 203 mph (327 kph). Finally, the SRT Super Stock drops the sprint time to 3.25 seconds thanks to its 807 hp and can be had from $82,850.
Now, we’ve seen the Challenger Hellcats take on countless vehicles in a straight-line acceleration, and in this instance, one of them was filmed at the Mission Raceway Park, in Canada, racing a Dodge Viper. In theory, it could be anyone’s game, as despite leaving assembly line a few years ago, the Viper is still a force to be reckoned with. However, the battle that you are about to see is rather inconclusive, as the driver of the discontinued vehicle hit the brakes mid-race, twice, which was exactly what the Hellcat needed to put it in the obituaries.
