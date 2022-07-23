Lexus LC 500 Has Lots of Aplomb, Is Not Afraid to Admit That It Has a Thing for Wheels

Normally, we would have told you that the pictured Lexus LC 500 manages to keep its wheel fet!sh in check with a new combo, though (almost) everyone’s favorite search engine would have probably had something against it. And with that remark aside, let’s move on to the actual car, which is a peach.
Made famous by JMS Fahrzeugteile, a lesser known tuner for those living outside Europe, it has had its pictures taken off the beaten path, which is rather surprising for a vehicle that will live most of its life on tarmac.
Not afraid of getting that shiny body dirty, it features a pair of aftermarket wheels, which are also the highlight of the build. Signed by Cor.Speed, they measure 9.5x22 inches at the front, and 10x22 inches at the rear, have a ten-spoke pattern, concave shape, and matte gunmetal finish that makes them blend in with the restraint color of the car.
They feature dedicated center caps that reveal their maker’s name and are hugged by a set of tires from Pirelli, 255/35 and 295/30 front and rear respectively. According to the German tuner, the wheels, including installation, can be had at €5,299 in their home market, or $5,345 at the current exchange rates. They’re not joined by new springs, but customers can go ahead and order an exhaust system for the beautiful Japanese sports coupe as well.
Don’t look for anything else other than the aforementioned wheels and tires, and the exhaust system, as this is where they drew the line. The vehicle has remained stock everywhere else, including under the hood, where the old-school V8, with a 5.0-liter displacement, and no forced induction trickery, still pumps out 471 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque. The LC 500 Coupe carries an MSRP of $94,225 in the United States.
