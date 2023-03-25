The Electric Pickup Truck Segment Is Heating Up As Ram Prepares a Mid-Size Model

For years the U.S. market has longed for an electric pickup truck offering, which only arrived late in 2021 with the Rivian R1T. Since then, the full-size pickup truck segment has gotten multiple offerings and even more promises. Thanks to Ford and Ram projects, it looks like the mid-size segment is also heating up.
Americans love trucks, there's no doubt about that, and they will gladly switch a family SUV for a pickup truck. That's why the moment the first electric pickup truck hit the market was considered the tipping point of EV adoption in the U.S. Indeed, the local market has received electric vehicles reluctantly, and sales have increased slowly. Things accelerated in 2022, as traditional carmakers have joined Rivian in offering electric pickups.
Ford jumped right in with the F-150 Lightning, and GM threw the GMC Hummer EV into the game while announcing the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. Stellantis was a little late at the game with the Ram 1500 REV, but once it unveiled it, the most nationality-diverse carmaker stepped up the accelerator. Even before the Ram 1500 REV starts sales, Stellantis has already pitched a new electric pickup to its dealers. This time, it's a mid-size model.
The electric pickup truck retains the aesthetics of the Ram 1500 REV that Stellantis unveiled during the Super Bowl LVII. A Ram dealer told Automotive News that the concept they were shown during a dealer meeting in Las Vegas was "the future." It was more futuristic than expected, but so was the Ram 1500 Revolution concept when it was revealed. The project was still in an early stage, so nothing was set in stone, including the design, but the dealers appeared positively impressed nonetheless.
Ram dealers were excited to once again have a model in the mid-size segment, electric or not. More importantly, the concept looks like a Ram, which is not always true for mid-size pickups from other brands. Carmakers have used different designs for their smaller trucks, sometimes making it hard for customers to identify with the brand. That would not be the case with the Ram mid-size pickup. "This is very much a Ram," said one of the dealers at the meeting.
The future electric mid-size truck should prove important for people who don't need a full-size truck and are more into a stylish option. The design might be toned down a lot, as it happened with the Ram 1500 Revolution concept, but the smaller truck still promises to sell like hotcakes.
"We see concepts change by the time they get to production, but it's very, very encouraging," David Kelleher, owner of David Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa., told Automotive News. "I think it keeps the lineage of Ram, which is really exciting, and I think it brings us back to a segment where we've been vacant for too long."
It's unclear when Ram's mid-size electric pickup truck will be ready for production, but we expect it to take a while. Stellantis follows the steps of Ford, which announced plans for Project T3. The new platform will underpin not only the next F-150 Lightning but also a smaller pickup, which will likely be named Ranger Lightning.
